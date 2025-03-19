Detroit Tigers Have 'One of the Worst Contracts in Baseball' on Their Payroll
The Detroit Tigers surprised some people with how they handled their business during the offseason.
Given the momentum that was built during their unprecedented run into the playoffs, where they swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before being defeated by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, a spending spree this winter was expected.
It would have made sense to start plugging holes on the roster, filling the gaps that were exposed during their hot streak.
Elite pitching is what carried the team since their offense was inconsistent, scoring just 21 runs in their seven postseason games.
There were clear areas of need entering free agency, but the Tigers were shockingly quiet.
They reinforced the pitching staff with Jack Flaherty, Alex Cobb, Tommy Kahnle and Andrew Chafin. But, the only addition made to the lineup was second baseman Gleyber Torres.
He has played at an All-Star level previously in his career, but that single addition isn’t going to move the needle a ton for the squad.
One reason the team may have taken the approach they did was the amount of young talent already on their Major League roster with others making their through the minor league system.
It makes sense not to create logjams and see what the youngsters have to offer.
Another reason could be some hesitancy created by a failed free agent signing ahead of the 2022 campaign, when the Tigers signed shortstop Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million deal in hopes that he could add some pop to their lineup and be the star this group needed.
Unfortunately, he hasn’t come close to accomplishing that and is now the worst contract the team has on its payroll.
“Javier Báez's six-year deal with the Tigers has turned into one of the worst contracts in baseball, with Trey Sweeney and Gleyber Torres currently projected to be the double-play combo for A.J. Hinch's squad,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
Owed $73 million between 2025 and 2027, this is an albatross that Detroit is going to carrying for three more years unless they bite the bullet and release him since it is hard to imagine any other team would trade for him even if the Tigers ate money on his contract.
Baez has done nothing to provide a glimmer of hope that a change of scenery would help turn things around.
He has produced a 2.1 WAR across 360 games with a paltry .221/.262/.347 slash line since signing the this contract.
Receiving playing time at third base this spring, the team seems ready to convert him into a full-time utility player, taking advantage of what could be some solid defense.
It wasn’t too long ago that he was productive with the glove, recording nine Outs Above Average.
That should translate to third base as well, where at-bats are now available following the shocking demotion of Jace Jung.
Paying a bench player an All-Star price is far from ideal, but that is the current situation in Detroit.