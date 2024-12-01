Detroit Tigers Named As Great Fit for Free Agent Gold Glove Infield Solution
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with the goal of adding someone who can bring some stability to the third base position after multiple seasons utilizing a platoon and getting a lack of production from the hot corner.
Offensively, Detroit has finished outside the top-20 in OPS from third base in the lineup for the last three years straight. Adding someone or figuring out a more creative solution has to be near the top of the list of goals this winter. Of course, the one that everyone wants to land is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, but as the offers and reports start to roll in surrounding the two-time All-Star, him becoming a Tiger is starting to feel less likely.
If things do play out that way, Detroit will have to look elsewhere including into the possibility of signing a someone who has primarily been a shortstop and move them over to third. In terms of that market, Willy Adames of the Brewers is of course the dream target, but if the Tigers can't pony up enough cash for Bregman then landing Adames will be even tougher. Perhaps the next tier could see Detroit land San Diego Padres 2023 Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim. Cristian Crespo of Just Baseball named the Tigers as a prime candidate for the four-year veteran.
"The Javier Baez experiment has all but ended. Matt Vierling, Andy Ibañez, and Zach McKinstry were nice stories, but they are utility players and not long-term options at third base," Crespo wrote. "Trey Sweeney and Jace Jung also filled in admirably, but they should not prevent you from making a move to sign Kim if the opportunity presents itself."
Kim was predicted in the same article to land $52 million over four years for the size of the contract, so obviously he comes at a significantly smaller financial commitment than any of the top players on the market while also bringing a solid bat and elite defense, potentially being able to play at his natural shortstop position as well on some days.
He will not change the offense like Adames or Bregman could, but he would at the very least answer half of the daily question of who is going to be playing on the left side of the infield for Detroit. Keep an eye on the under the radar Kim as his market develops.