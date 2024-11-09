Detroit Tigers Need To Make Move for Gold Glove Infielder in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason now with indisputable evidence that their rebuild is working after becoming the hottest team in baseball down the stretch to make the playoffs and defeat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round.
With one of the best young cores in the league that finally started to show its potential as the season went on and especially over the last month and a half, Scott Harris and team brass have an opportunity in front of them to take the squad from fun story to legitimate championship contender a whole lot quicker than they may have thought possible.
A lot of the major issues that need to be solved revolve around the the infield with major question marks really at every single spot. Shortstop remains a question after the Javier Báez contract has turned into a disaster and Trey Sweeney has had to step in the role along with issues at both corner infield spots. Needing an upgrade, Jacob Markle of SB Nation suggested San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who has proven he can play wherever he is needed in the infield.
"An elite defender anywhere in the infield who shores up the lineup against left-handers would be a fine addition to the infield, affording A.J. Hinch a lot more flexibility and depth to work with," Markle wrote. "It’s not quite the big-time, plug and play fit some will be hoping for this offseason, but if the free agent market leaves Kim in the cold, the Tigers should be very aggressive in pursuing him."
Kim won a Gold Glove at shortstop with San Diego in 2023, but if Sweeney proves to have continued success, he would have no issue playing second or third either depending on where he is needed on any particular day. He won't come cheap after wisely declining his portion of the $8 million mutual option and electing to become a free agent, but he's also not going to command the nine-figure deal that other available players that Detroit has been linked to will receive.
Valued by Spotrac at just under $50 million over four years, it's a very reasonable number for one of the better defensive infielders in baseball who offers a solid bat in the lineup as well. As free agency starts to unfold, keep an eye on the Tigers and Ha-Seong Kim.