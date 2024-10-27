Detroit Tigers Named Potential Suitor for Atlanta Braves Slugger
The Detroit Tigers were able to have a great season in 2024, as they had an amazing run down the stretch and made the playoffs.
Nobody thought the Tigers were going to make the playoffs last year, but they were able to find a way led by their pitching staff. Tarik Skubal led the way for the starting rotation, and their bullpen was excellent.
Manager A.J. Hinch did an excellent job navigating the bullpen down the stretch and in the playoffs, as he really got the most out of the unit.
While the pitching staff certainly carried the team for most of the season and in the stretch run, they did start to get some more from their offense as well. Riley Greene emerged as an All-Star caliber hitter, and the best hitter on the team. Also, Kerry Carpenter played very well in the second half of the season as well.
After the surprisingly successful season, Detroit will now have expectations going into 2025 to compete once again.
This offseason, the Tigers will be looking to improve in certain areas, and adding some talented bats will be one of them.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the Tigers as a potential trade suitor for Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves.
Last campaign, Soler played for both the San Francisco Giants and the Braves, as Atlanta made a move to add Soler at the trade deadline to help provide them with another hitter to make up for the absence of Ronald Acuna.
With the Braves, Soler totaled a .243 batting average, nine home runs, and 24 RBIs. Overall, the slugger totaled 21 home runs for both teams. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, as he totaled 36 home runs.
While he might not reach those numbers again, he would be a solid upgrade for the lineup.
Even though he can play in the outfielder, Soler is not known for his defense and would be much better suited playing mostly as a designated hitter. What could be a bit of a tough selling point for the Tigers is the contract of the 32-year-old, as he is set to make $16 million in 2025 and 2026.
While that number would likely keep the cost down in terms of what the Tigers would have to give the Braves, it might be a bit steep for Detroit to pay for what would ideally be a designated hitter.
Since the Braves will have Acuna coming back in 2025, moving Soler is certainly a possibility. Furthermore, if the money doesn’t bother the Tigers, the slugger would be an upgrade for the lineup.