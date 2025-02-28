Detroit Tigers Relief Pitcher Draws Bold Comparison to Seattle Mariners Ace
The Detroit Tigers have quietly put together one of the strongest pitching staffs in baseball.
Their starting rotation, which was a weakness heading into the offseason, is now a strength with the additions of Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty. If Reese Olson and Casey Mize can stay healthy, they have a strong group behind reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
The Tigers had an elite relief staff that adapted nicely to the strategy manager A.J. Hinch deployed with openers, bulk pitchers and full bullpen games to eat innings when Skubal wasn’t on the mound during the playoffs.
In 2025, this group should be just as good with more defined roles.
With the additions of Tommy Kahnle, John Brebbia and reuniting with veteran Andrew Chafin, the bullpen looks set.
But, there will always be players in spring training who will catch the attention of the coaching staff as a potential option down the road.
One player who is turning some heads on the mound in spring training is Tanner Kohlhepp.
A fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Notre Dame, he is currently projected to be in Double-A Erie after spending 2024 in High-A West Michigan.
But, if his debut was a sign of things to come, he is going to be moving through the minor league system rapidly after his professional debut was delayed until 2023.
He pitched for the first time in a game this spring on Feb. 26 against the Minnesota Twins.
Kohlhepp faced only four batters, working 0.2 innings, but made the most of his opportunity by showcasing some elite stuff.
He threw four different pitches, a sinker, slider, changeup and cutter, and all four registered a proStuff+ of at least 111 for an overall number of 126.
Batters were struggling to make contact with a 30.0% whiff rate as well.
What stood out more than even his arsenal against the Twins was how eerily similar his mechanics are to Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo.
Reds in Four shared a side-by-side view of their arm slots and release points, and there is no difference between the 25-year-old reliever and the 32-year-old three-time All-Star which drew the comparison between the two pitchers.
It would certainly be hyperbolic to say that Kohlhepp is going to turn into what Castillo has accomplished at the Major League level, but it could hint that he is at least doing something right with his mechanics to improve his odds of making the bigs and sticking.
If Kohlhepp can keep up that level of production throughout the spring and into the minor league season, he will be someone Detroit management keeps an eye on for later in the season.