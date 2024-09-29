MLB Expert Ranks Top-5 Pitchers on Detroit Tigers in 2024
It has been an excellent season for the Detroit Tigers in 2024, as they have clinched a playoff berth thanks to one of the best stretches of baseball in recent memory.
The Tigers have had some tough campaigns in recent years, but that has all changed this season. Detroit is going to be heading into October red-hot, and they very well could be a team that other organizations want to avoid.
One of the big reasons for the turn around for Detroit has been their excellent pitching staff. The Tigers have been led by a strong rotation to go along with a talented bullpen. The unit likely could have even been better down the stretch, but they elected to trade Jack Flaherty at the deadline.
Flaherty was having a good season for Detroit and is pitching very well since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he was still on the roster, the Tigers really would have been a force the last couple of months.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top-5 pitchers for the Tigers in this order: Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Tyler Holton, Jason Foley, and Casey Mize.
“AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal is currently the leader in all three AL pitching Triple Crown categories. After tossing seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, he is now 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 192 innings over 31 starts. Lefty reliever Tyler Holton has put together back-to-back 3-WAR seasons out of the Detroit bullpen, posting a 2.22 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with eight saves and 13 holds. The 28-year-old has worked 93.1 total innings, recording more than three outs in 37 of his 65 appearances.”
The emergence of Skubal this season has been a game-changer for Detroit. The southpaw has become one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he is going to be a difference maker in the Wild Card Series for the Tigers.
With the first series only being three games, Skubal could certainly give Detroit a lead in a series and make their opponent sweat.
In addition to the talented lefty, the Tigers also have been leaning on a very talented bullpen led by Holton and Foley. Having a strong bullpen is extremely important in the high pressure situations of the postseason, and manager A.J. Hinch has some good arms to use.
The pitching staff for the Tigers has been a real bright spot and, with some good young arms, should be one for years to come.