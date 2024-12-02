Examining One of Baseball’s Most Questionable Contracts Handed Out by Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are one of the teams that many people are expecting to make a splash in free agency this offseason.
After their surprise run to the 2024 playoffs, they are looking to build on the positive momentum. Bringing in some established veterans will help push the team to the next level and become perennial playoff contenders in the American League.
There are a few distinct needs on the roster that the team should aggressively look to address. Pitching depth has to be near the top of the to-do list as Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was the only starting pitcher A.J. Hinch turned to consistently in the second half of the season.
The pitching chaos strategy he used was successful, but it isn’t sustainable. In the postseason, it certainly looked like the staff was getting worn down.
In the lineup, the Tigers could use a power hitter to bring everything together. Timely hitting occurred last season, but scoring runs was a struggle at times without a true home run threat in the middle of the order.
In seven playoff games, Detroit managed to score only 21 runs and were shut out twice. Adding some threats at the plate will make them more dangerous.
However, the front office could be a little skittish because of the last big free agent deal that was handed out. Three offseasons ago, they made a splash, signing Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million deal.
A two-time All-Star and World Series champion in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs, he was expected to elevate the team and help bring them out of their rebuild. He was coming off an incredibly productive second half with the New York Mets in 2021 after the team acquired him in a deadline trade.
That version of Baez has yet to show up for the Tigers, and it is fair to question whether it ever will. As a result, he has landed at No. 3 in the worst contracts in baseball list put together by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
“The (Trevor) Story contract still looks good in comparison with Báez. The two shortstops signed for identical amounts in the 2021-22 offseason. Báez has played far more games (360), which has only elevated the reasons for dismay. Over the past two years, Báez’s 56 wRC+ is the fourth worst among players to receive at least 500 plate appearances. Although he’s still capable of magical plays in the field, he was worth minus-4 defensive runs saved and minus-1 outs above average in 2024.”
With three years and $73 million remaining on his contract, there isn’t much the team can do but wait things out. Maybe they can flip him for another albatross contract to see if a change of scenery helps either player.
His presence on the payroll could have an impact on moves made, as that is a large sum of money he is owed. But, his presence on the roster should not deter the front office from making additions to the left side of the infield.
If someone such as Willy Adames wants to sign in Detroit, they will figure out the alignments later, as Trey Sweeney should also be ahead of Baez on the depth chart now.