Former Tigers Outfielder Gets DFA'd by Royals
The Detroit Tigers were expected to be one of the busier teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, and while they did make moves, they didn't land anyone considered to be a game changer.
However, some of those additions have panned out thus far, with Kyle Finnegan becoming a real weapon for this bullpen during the backend of games to give manager A.J. Hinch another shutdown guy to turn to as needed, while Chris Paddack has performed great as a starter when not facing his former team.
The Tigers needed to make additions when they did because they got off to a horrendous start coming out of the All-Star break, which allowed some teams behind them to catch up in the AL Central standings.
While everyone had their eyes on the charging Cleveland Guardians, the Kansas City Royals also began to make a push, which caused caused that front office to get active ahead of the deadline by making multiple upgrades to their roster.
But with additions comes roster moves to account for those changes, and Detroit's division rivals just made one that impacted a former Tigers player.
Royals DFA Mark Canha
Mark Canha spent much of last season with Detroit after he was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the winter ahead of that campaign. The veteran was solid for the most part with a slash line of .231/.337/.350 to go along with seven homers and 38 RBI, but his OPS+ was below the league average of 100.
Still, when the Tigers decided they were going to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline, Canha generated interest around the league, with Detroit ultimately shipping him to the San Francisco Giants for pitcher Eric Silva.
Following the 2024 season, Canha signed a minor league deal with the Brewers. He was then traded to the Royals right before this campaign got underway. Now, it appears like he'll have to look for his next team since Kansas City announced that he had been reinstated from the injured list but designated for assignment.
Canha had two stints on the IL this year, first hitting the shelf on April 9 after suffering an abductor strain following a collision with the outfield wall. Later, on July 8, he was moved to the injured list again due to left elbow epicondylitis.
The veteran hasn't had a great season with the Royals, slashing .212/.272/.265 with just one home run, six RBI and an OPS+ figure that's 48 points below the league average. So it's hard to predict how his market might be if and when he clears waivers.