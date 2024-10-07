How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Guardians Monday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers will look to even the series on Monday as they prepare to play Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Detroit is coming off a disappointing 7-0 defeat on Saturday to open the series.
They have the perfect man on the mound to get the team back on the right track. Tarik Skubal will get the start for Game Two. The AL Cy Young favorite will make his second start of the playoffs. He is coming off an impressive performance in Game One of the AL Wildcard round against the Houston Astros. Skubal finished his first postseason start with six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He picked up 13 Whiffs and six strikeouts for a 31% CSW.
The Tigers will face 33-year-old veteran Matthew Boyd. The Guardians left-hander will make his first career postseason start on Monday. The former Oregon State Beaver only appeared in eight games this season for Cleveland as he recovered from left elbow surgery.
With the bullpen game not going as planned in the first game of the series, the Tigers are in a must win situation for Game Two in Cleveland.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
2 3B Matt Vierling
3 2B Andy Ibanez
4 LF Riley Greene
5 RF Wenceel Perez
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 CF Parker Meadows
8 C Jake Rogers
9 SS Trey Sweeney
With a left hander on the mound, Andy Ibanez will get the start in the batting order. He has performed well over his career when facing lefties on the mound and many believe he could see as a secret weapon during this playoff series.
This season, Ibanez has hit .292/.357/.445 with 12 extra-base hits and 24 RBI across 137 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. He is 2 for 3 so far in this year’s postseason, with both hits going for doubles.
Cleveland Guardians
1 LF Steven Kwan
2 DH David Fry
3 3B Jose Ramirez
4 CF Lane Thomas
5 1B Josh Naylor
6 RF Jhonkensy Noel
7 2B Andres Gimenez
8 C Austin Hedges
9 SS Brayan Rocchio
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game will be available nationally on TBS.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!