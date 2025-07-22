MLB Insiders Deem Diamondbacks Star Best Fit for Tigers at Trade Deadline
It wasn’t an ideal start to the second half of the season for the Detroit Tigers, who lost two out of three games to the Texas Rangers.
Even though the Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, they have slipped up a bit late. Heading back to before the All-Star break, Detroit has lost six of their last seven games, which is easily their worst stretch of the campaign.
During that stretch, the team's offense has struggled a bit, and that could become a need at the trade deadline.
The Tigers have received a lot of production from some surprise sources, but improving the batting order might be wise with the expectations that the team now has.
When looking at potential areas to improve, third base is still the most logical spot. In the winter, they tried to get Alex Bregman to sign, and that need is still there.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez as a great fit for the Tigers at the deadline.
“Despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, Suárez is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall offensive performance),” they wrote.
Due to the Diamondbacks struggling in 2025 with injuries, the team appears to be set to sell at the trade deadline and retool a bit.
Despite some of the team’s struggles, Suarez has been amazing for them this year. The slugger has slashed .257/.328/.601 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI. The 34-year-old is on pace for one of the best campaigns of his career.
That type of offensive production at the All-Star break is going to make Suarez highly sought after at the trade deadline, with other contenders also needing help third base.
For Detroit, they have an excellent farm system and should be able to have the assets to get a deal done without having to give up one of their stars.
While Suarez would help fill the need at third base, he also can be the power right-handed hitter that the team was seeking over the offseason. Spencer Torkelson has luckily helped fill that role for much of the campaign, but Suarez can be a complete game-changer.
Even though there will be some competition for his services, Detroit should get aggressive and try to bring in the star third baseman. If they can add him to the lineup, it will only increase the likelihood of them winning the AL Pennant.
