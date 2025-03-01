Struggling Detroit Tigers Slugger Makes Long-Awaited Spring Training Debut
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez made his long-awaited debut Friday afternoon. He finished his day with three at bats facing three different pitchers.
Baez hit second in the lineup as the designated hitter.
In his first at-bat, he jumped on a middle-in, belt-high, 92 mph sinker from Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt and rolled over weakly to third base, resulting in a 5-3 putout.
In his second at-bat, he faced Blue Jays reliever Yariel Rodriguez in the top of the fourth. Baez worked the count full but struck out on an 87.7 mph slider in the dirt.
His final at-bat came in the top of the fifth against Blue Jays reliever Ryan Boyer. Scouting reports still circulate in the spring, and the first five pitches Baez faced were curveballs. Again working the count full, he was walked on an 88.8 mph four-seam fastball that nearly hit him.
Eliezer Alfonzo was then inserted as a pinch runner. Baez’s first day back ended without incident, and he finished fully healthy.
Baez spoke post-game with local reporters, including the Detroit Free Press, about his debut.
" (I felt) Pretty good," he said. "A little anxious in the first at-bat, but we're working on being ready for that first pitch. I feel good. The rotation is there. I swung and missed at a couple of balls, and the back feels good."
He is entering his fourth full season with the Tigers at the age of 32. This marks his first appearance as part of his rehabilitation after undergoing arthroscopic right hip surgery last year.
Báez was sidelined last August during one of the worst slumps of his career. Some may argue that his entire tenure with the Tigers has felt like a slump. Over 360 games with the club, he has posted a slash line of .221/.262/.347, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 163 RBIs while striking out 341 times.
Báez still has three years and $73 million remaining on his contract. The Tigers can only hope to get Báez healthy and discover what performance he has left.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including the Detroit Free Press, earlier this week that he wants to take a patient approach with Báez this spring.
"First things first, let's get him in the box and get him back to playing baseball and not rehabbing. Then we'll see where he's at."
Earlier in the week, Báez had to pass several tests to prepare for live action.
"That's as good as I've seen him run," Hinch added earlier this week, "which is the last thing we needed to see him do before getting him into games. The last thing we want is for him to play cautiously. He has passed all the rehab tests so far."
When in good form, he is one of the most exciting and talented players in baseball. During his three-year run with the Chicago Cubs from 2016-18, he averaged .282/.320/.522, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 88 runs with a WAR of 4.83. If the Tigers could get even a fraction of that production, they would be ecstatic.
Báez is beloved in the clubhouse and could provide a boost to a young team now facing playoff expectations — if he stays healthy.