Tigers Could Be Perfect Trade Deadline Fit For All-Star Third Baseman
The Detroit Tigers have the makings of a legitimate World Series contender now more than 60 games into the season, becoming the first team to 40 wins and carving up their competition.
When a team is in contention late into the summer and looks like they could legitimately contend, they will always be thrown into trade rumors as pundits and analysts try to figure out how they can land the final pieces to push them over the edge.
Detroit is no exception here, and there are a couple of clear areas they will need to upgrade if they want to appear in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2012.
All offseason long, they were connected to some of the top left side infielders on the market, but they failed to make a huge splash.
One option who did not become available in the winter could wind up becoming an option this summer, and he could be the perfect fit.
Tigers Could Be Ideal Parter if Diamondbacks Trade Eugenio Suárez
It's probably fairly likely Detroit would have been interested in Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez had he been available this offseason, but Arizona picked up his $15 million club option.
He has responded with a very solid year, slashing .231/.310/.509 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 60 games along with providing solid defense at the hot corner, possibly the Tigers' biggest area of need.
After failing to land Alex Bregman, Detroit has struggled all year with a platoon at third. Though all three of Zach McKinstry, Javier Baez, and Andy Ibanez have had their moments, the Tigers need someone they can count on every day there on both sides of the ball.
Suarez would not be had for nothing, but the fact that he becomes a free agent after the season should make his price at least reasonable, especially if the Diamondbacks are out of contention.
He's also capable of playing shortstop, giving Detroit even more versatility.
Having an every day third baseman and shoring up half of the left side of the infield at the deadline could make an absolutely massive difference down the stretch both on defense and in the lineup.
Suarez is the right-handed power hitting corner outfielder the Tigers were looking for in free agency but could not land. If they can go get him now, it could pay dividends this October.