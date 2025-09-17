Tigers Could Have Potential Free Agent Pitching Target For Major Discount
The Detroit Tigers have had an incredible season and are looking to wrap up their first divisional title in over a decade. Right now in the clubhouse, that is fully where the focus lies.
In the front office however, gears are turning and plans are being made to try to put the team in the best possible position to win not just this October, but for years to come. Free agency will arrive as soon as the season ends, and the Tigers must be ready to do some spending this winter if they want to remain on top of the division moving forward.
One area which they did not have such a great last winter with is starting pitching. While Jack Flaherty has shown flashes, the Alex Cobb deal has obviously been a complete mess and they will have to utilize funds better this time around. One name who they may be considering has had a rough season, though this could wind up working to Detroit's benefit in terms of him remaining in their price range.
Tigers Could Benefit Financially From Zac Gallen's Rough Year
There was once a time when Gallen was seen as one of the best pitchers in baseball and surely the next name to receive a massive nine-figure deal. Since his All-Star campaign in 2023 though, something has been off. In his recent free agency big board, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Gallen at No. 16 and made no bones about the fact that he has lost out on financial gain.
"There is no question Gallen has cost himself a sizable chunk of money with his disappointing 2025 season, but he has taken steps toward rebuilding some value with a 2.83 ERA in 47.2 innings and six quality starts since the beginning of August," Reuter wrote.
With the way things have gone though, perhaps a team like Detroit on a shorter deal could make a ton of sense both for the team and for Gallen.
Tigers Could Be Perfect Fit For Gallen
For one, if Gallen is looking to take a short-term prove it type deal, that would be the kind of thing Detroit has been and will continue to be all over. A one-year agreement to get him into the fold, hopefully fix the issues and have a great year before cashing in would certainly be mutually beneficial.
If the 30-year-old's struggles this year have been mechanical, there is no one in baseball more equipped to fix them than Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter.
Over his last six starts following another very impressive outing to beat the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Gallen has posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 32 strikeouts compared to just nine walks in 36.2 innings pitched. Clearly, there is still something there despite the lack of dominance over the last two seasons.
If Gallen finishes strong, the opportunity for a short-term deal could go by the wayside, but if it's something he is willing to entertain, bringing in a motivated former star with improved coaching not to mention a contending team could be a spectacular arrangement for all involved.