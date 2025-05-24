Tigers Getting Star Utility Man Back at Perfect Time as Injuries Pile Up
The Detroit Tigers are currently holding onto the best record in all of Major League Baseball, but in the marathon that is a full season, injuries occur and teams have to weather storms.
To their credit, the Tigers have done an incredible job of doing just that to start the year with numerous position players out, especially in the outfield.
One of last season's brightest spots in center fielder Parker Meadows is just now starting a rehab assignment and other injuries have forced Javier Baez to be incredibly versatile and move to the outfield.
Manager A.J. Hinch revealed Friday as star left fielder Riley Greene was out of the lineup that he was dealing with an issue which required a day off, and Hinch made it seem like the team was starting to run on fumes in terms of health.
One man who is capable of solving a massive amount of these issues is now back though in Detroit's do-it-all infielder/outfielder.
Matt Vierling Returning to Lineup is Massive For Tigers
On Friday, Vierling was activated off the injured list and though he was not in the starting lineup in the second straight loss to the Cleveland Guardians, he did pinch hit for his first appearance of the season.
Vierling being back as an option to not only play pretty much wherever he is needed but also provide a steady, quality right-handed bat — especially with Gleyber Torres now injured — is an absolutely huge boost for this team.
Last year, the 28-year-old played in 144 games and slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI, becoming a massive part of the offense in his second year with the team.
After a career best 3.0 bWAR season in 2024, the thought around Vierling entering camp was that he could be due for a massive breakout season no matter where he was playing on defense.
Though he has missed nearly the first third of the season due to a rotator cuff issue, he returns now at a time where this team was in dire need of an injection of healthy versatility.
Vierling figures to be a key piece of the lineup and defensive alignment more nights than not the rest of the way as Detroit looks to continue its special season.
For as glad as he likely is to be returning to the team, the Tigers just might be even more thrilled to see him walking through that door.