Tigers Manager Says Kerry Carpenter Will Be Placed on Injured List
The news Detroit Tigers fans didn't want to hear has finally come on Tuesday.
Manager A.J. Hinch made an appearance on MLB Network Radio and told Jim Duquette that their star slugger Kerry Carpenter is set to be placed on the injured list, with Trey Sweeney getting the call back up as the corresponding move.
This comes on the heels of Carpenter getting removed from Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins after it appeared like he tweaked his hamstring. And after undergoing an MRI, the Tigers feel like they should be cautious and place him on the shelf.
More News: When Will Tigers Promote Star Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Next Level?
Injuries have haunted the rising star throughout his career.
While this is his lone injured list stint this year, it's his fourth in the past four seasons.
There's no doubting the talent Carpenter possesses when he has the bat in his hands, but staying on the field has become the concern about him going forward, making it hard for Detroit to rely on having such an important hitter in the mix on a day-to-day basis.
More News: Former Tigers Player Set To Suddenly Retire From Baseball
Hopefully this 10-day IL stint is a short one.
Depending on how things are backdated, Carpenter could either return for the finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9 or wait until the series opener against the Seattle Mariners on July 11.
The Tigers could also opt to sit him for the rest of the first half.
More News: Tigers Ace Wins AL Player of the Week After Outstanding Performances
As for Sweeney, he makes his return to the big league team after he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following his offensive performance falling off a cliff.
The hope was he could reset a bit in the minors, but with the Carpenter injury, he wasn't afforded that luxury.
Sweeney will likely move into a reserve role now that Matt Vierling is back.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.