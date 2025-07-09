Tigers Most Realistic Bullpen Trade Targets Revealed by Former MLB Executive
The Detroit Tigers have exceeded all expectations placed on them ahead of the 2025 MLB regular season, turning into one of the true bona fide World Series contenders.
They currently have the best record in baseball at 59-34 and hold a commanding 14-game lead in the American League Central over the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins, who are tied for second.
This is a well-rounded team that has no glaring weaknesses that have to be addressed ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but you can expect the front office to actively seek out some upgrades in a few of their underwhelming areas.
Overall, the Tigers' offense has been impressive, but third base remains an area of concern.
Zach McKinstry is having a career season, but versatility is his best asset, and shoehorning him into the everyday job at the hot corner isn’t ideal.
Javier Baez has proven capable of handling third base duties as well, but he is needed at shortstop, where Trey Sweeney has struggled mightily at the plate.
Another area to keep an eye on is the bullpen.
This was a strength for Detroit in 2024 during their unprecedented second-half run and remains an important piece of the puzzle for their success.
However, there is one thing their relief staff is missing: someone who can consistently create swings and misses.
There could be several talented relief pitchers made available ahead of the deadline this year, with some being more realistic targets than others.
Who could the Tigers put their attention toward acquiring?
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), the two most realistic trade acquisitions are Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox and David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Both players would fit the bill, adding high-leverage experience to the backend of the bullpen with the ability to blow away hitters and generate strikeouts.
Chapman, who is showing zero signs of slowing down at 37 years old, has 15 saves for the Red Sox this year, his most since 2021 when he was a closer for the New York Yankees and was an All-Star.
He has racked up 53 strikeouts in 36 innings, possessing truly elite fastball velocity, chase percentage, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage, all ranking in the 94th percentile or better on Baseball Savant.
Bednar isn’t quite as dominant with his metrics, but is still above-average in most categories. While he doesn’t generate as many chases as Chapman, he still gets the job done with 43 strikeouts in 30 innings.
The Pirates star has converted all 12 of his save chances this season and, as an added bonus, is under team control through 2026.
