Tigers Prospect Shines in Futures Game, Showcases Elite Potential
As the Detroit Tigers finish the first half of the season, they have proven to be the team to beat in the American League.
The Tigers have been able to exceed some higher expectations in 2025 thanks to a lot of improvement from within. Detroit was a young team overall in 2024, and the experience that they gained in the playoffs has seemingly helped them take the significant step forward.
Now, the focus is going to shift toward having success in October. This was a team that was just one win away from making the ALCS last year, and a trip to the World Series is very realistic.
Compared to most contenders, the Tigers are in a unique spot with the team not only being built to win now, but with some of the best prospects in baseball as well.
With the All-Star festivities set to get underway soon, the MLB Futures Game was recently held. Detroit had three of their top prospects featured, with one of them standing out.
Joe Trezza of MLB.com recently wrote about a strong performance for Tigers prospect Max Clark in the Futures Game.
“The game's second-ranked outfield prospect walked and stole second base in the first and singled in the third to set up the game's first run.”
Clark is one of the top prospects not only in Detroit’s system but also in the entire league. The 20-year-old outfielder is ranked as the second-best prospect in the system, and 12th in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, making him a valuable asset for the franchise.
In the showcase game, he performed quite well as expected, doing a little bit of everything.
So far in 2025, Clark has performed great, slashing .285/.430/.427 with seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in 68 games in High-A. The young outfielder was recently promoted to Double-A, but isn’t expected in the Majors anytime soon.
As the Tigers get prepared to try and improve the team at the trade deadline, Clark is likely going to be one of the names that will be untouchable. Detroit is in a strong position not to deal with any of their top players to meet some of their needs this summer.
With the move to Double-A recently, that will likely be where the 20-year-old stays for the remainder of the campaign. As shown by his performance in the Futures Game, there is a lot to like about Clark’s skill set.
