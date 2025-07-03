Tigers Should Try To Swing Trade Deadline Shocker for Diamondbacks Star Ace
The Detroit Tigers are expected to make some moves at the trade deadline, four weeks from now, in order to lock up their status as World Series contenders and put themselves in a position to contend.
With the best record in the American League and one of the best starts in franchise history over the first half, the Tigers have the makings of a team that is good enough to make a real push for something special this October.
In order to do that though, the right moves will have to be made at the deadline to fix weaknesses and give themselves a real shot.
All season long, it has been bullpen as the need fans have screamed from the rooftops for, and while that still very much is the case, another starting pitcher may be more critical.
Behind Tarik Skubal, things have been a little bit suspect due to both injuries and general inconsistency, and shoring things up there with another legitimate stud could be the thing that pushes Detroit over the edge.
One name who comes to mind if the Arizona Diamondbacks turn into sellers is their best pitcher this season, right-hander Merrill Kelly. The 36-year-old is having what is arguably the best season of his career, but the Diamondbacks are slipping in the standings of a very competitive National League West.
Finding themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in, Arizona could look to deal someone like Kelly, who is a free agent after the season.
With a 3.55 ERA in his 18 starts this year along with a 1.087 WHIP, Kelly is proving to be a steady and reliable veteran presence in the rotation of the only big league club he has known.
Perhaps most importantly, he has real playoff experience on the biggest stages, pitching to a dominant 2.25 ERA over four starts during the Diamondbacks' run to the World Series two years ago in 2023.
Someone like Kelly could be the perfect addition to give the Tigers someone they know is capable of coming up big in the biggest moments, as well as taking some pressure off both Skubal and the rest of the rotation.
If Detroit does not get a difference maker into the starting rotation at the deadline, legitimately making a deep run in October is going to be difficult.
As they work the phone lines and try to make that happen, Kelly could be someone who makes a ton of sense.
