Tigers Sign Veteran Reliever, Part Ways With Offseason Outfield Addition
The Detroit Tigers are assessing their current roster and figuring out ways they can improve.
As the best team in Major League Baseball, they are virtually guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. But for them to make more noise than they did last year, upgrading some of their weaknesses is going to be paramount in achieving their ultimate goal.
Pitching seems to be exactly where they need help right now.
Behind Tarik Skubal, the outlook isn't quite as rosy as it was at the beginning of the season with some starters beginning to falter heading into the All-Star break. And their bullpen that was lights out last year is starting to show some cracks.
More News: Detroit Tigers' Biggest Storyline Remains Pace for History-Making Season
So, prior to the July 31 trade deadline where they are expected to be busy, Detroit has made a roster move that gives them another depth option in the pitching staff.
According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Tigers have signed left-handed pitcher David Smeltzer to a minor league deal and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. In addition, they released outfielder Manuel Margot.
Smeltzer was orginally a fifth-round bpick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, but prior to the 2018 campaign, he was dealt to the Minnesota Twins. There, he worked his way into making his Major League debut in 2019.
More News: Tigers Set for Measuring Stick Series Against Possible Playoff Foe
For his career, the lefty has a 4.32 ERA across 43 outings (20 starts) with 112 strikeouts and 41 walks in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
Smeltzer last pitched in the MLB in 2023, though, making nine appearances with the Miami Marlins before he was released in the summer of 2024. That prompted him to sign with the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League before his new deal with Detroit.
It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can carve out a role for himself on this Tigers roster.
More News: Can Tigers Continue Recent Streak of Hitting on Early Picks in 2025 MLB Draft?
As for Margot, he was a late addition in spring training after Detroit's outfield unit suffered plenty of injuries in camp that put the early part of their seasons in jeopardy.
He made the Opening Day roster and went 6-for-19 with three RBI across six games, but he was placed on the injured list with knee inflammation.
Once activated on May 7, he was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo where he struggled.
With Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez back healthy, the Tigers moved on from Margot, giving him a chance to sign with another team that could use outfield help.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.