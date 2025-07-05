Tigers Two Biggest Surprises Have Been Sensational On Offense and Defense
The Detroit Tigers are having a storybook season, cruising in first place of the American League Central with an ocean between them and second.
In order for this to happen, the stars on the Tigers have had to be stars, and make no mistake, that has been the case.
It goes much deeper than that, however.
More News: Detroit Tigers Land Three Starters in All-Star Game for American League
For a campaign to come together the way 2025 has for Detroit, new faces have to step up and reach deeper into their bag than anyone thought they were capable of to allow new stars to be born.
In the case of the Tigers, that has happened from two shocking sources, and it just so happens that they combined to give their team a 2-1 victory on Friday over their rival Cleveland Guardians.
In the outfield, Detroit had to deal with a long list of injuries at the start of the season, but one of those who was almost forgotten about until he came back was the young Wenceel Perez.
More News: Could Tigers Look To Make Blockbuster Trade With Marlins Ahead of Deadline?
After a rookie year in which Perez was impressive in the field but rather pedestrian at the plate, he was seen heading into spring training as having a somewhat uphill battle to make the roster. But despite a back issue that kept him out for the first several months of the year, the Tigers kept their faith in him.
He has paid back that faith with what has been an incredible run over 32 games, slashing .269/.316/.565 with seven home runs and 19 RBI, including dominating in the outfield.
In Friday's Independence Day win, Perez hit a solo home run to be responsible for half of the offense. He also saved a run in the second inning by gunning down Bo Naylor at the plate from right field.
More News: Tigers Prospect Cracks Top 10 of Latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 Rankings
It just so happens that the man responsible for the other half of the offense with a solo home run of his own is Detroit's other biggest surprise, utility ironman Zach McKinstry.
Playing in quite literally whatever role is asked, McKinstry has excelled on defense and stabilized the third base position while having a career season with the bat as well.
Another player who was seen going into the season as a potential trade candidate or someone who could lose their roster spot to a young player, McKinstry has come in this year and performed well.
More News: Tigers Reportedly Among Teams 'Closely Monitoring' Pirates Star
Slashing .289/.361/.462 with six home runs and 26 RBI, McKinstry has played 80 games for the Tigers so far and is on pace for a bWAR this season of over 5.0.
It cannot be understated just how sensational both Perez and McKinstry have been, and just how much they have contributed to this team's success.
With guys like that stepping up in ways never before seen in their careers, this Detroit team is capable of doing some special things.
As the dog days of the summer and eventual final stretch of the regular season draw near, keep an eye on this pair of unheralded diamonds in the rough to see what they might just do next.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.