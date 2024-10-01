Watch: Detroit Tigers Take Commanding Lead After Incredible Second Inning
Coming into this Wild Card matchup, the Detroit Tigers knew they had to get off to a good start against the Houston Astros who have navigated the playoffs better than anyone in American League history with seven straight trips to the ALCS.
The Tigers were seen as the rightful underdogs considering where they were just a month ago and who they are facing, but when their ace Tarik Skubal is on the mound, it's hard to count them out of any contest.
Following a quick first inning from both sides where Astros ace Framber Valdez got through the minimum and it took Skubal only five pitches to get out of his side of the frame, Detroit jumped all over Houston in the second.
After Andy Ibanez flied out to center, Wenceel Perez go the first hit of the game for the Tigers.
Two batters later, catcher Jake Rogers got them on the board with a 3-0 single up the middle.
With two players on and two outs, this was the time for Detroit to take advantage of Valdez who can give up some crooked numbers if pressed.
They did just that one batter later when trade deadline acquisition Trey Sweeney took hit the second pitch of his at-bat up the middle that drove in Parker Meadows and moved Rogers to second base.
With an opportunity to really get things going for Detroit, the only player on this roster with postseason experience, Matt Vierling, stepped into the batter's box with a chance to come through for his team.
After taking two balls and letting the count run even after taking a strike and fouling off a sinker, he also went right back up the middle with an RBI single that pushed the Tigers' lead to 3-0.
This contest is far from over, but with Skubal cruising through two perfect innings, they look in control early with Game 1 being a "must win" for them.