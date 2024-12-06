What Are Pros and Cons of Detroit Tigers Signing Gold Glover Ha-Seong Kim?
The Detroit Tigers are approaching free agency with the demonstrated knowledge that they may only be a couple of pieces away from World Series contention after their run to the postseason this year.
While everyone wants the team to spend money and acquire a big-time free agent or make a blockbuster trade, acquiring a player who is the right fit for the Tigers is just as if not more important than simply bringing guys in for the sake of bringing them in. President of baseball operations Scott Harris has been open about the need for a right-handed bat and there are obvious other holes in the lineup and in the rotation.
One player who could prove to be a perfect fit in free agency is San Diego Padres Gold Glove winning shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. A four year Major League veteran who came over from Korea, Kim could suit Detroit's needs and the team has been reported to have real interest. What would be the pros and cons of bringing in Kim?
Pro: Versatile and Elite Defense
It's no secret that Kim's best asset is defense. While he is primarily a shortstop, his Gold Glove in 2023 came at the utility position. He is more than capable of providing elite defense not just at short, but at second and third base as well. This could work to the advantage of a Tigers team that in an ideal world would have at least half decent production from a combination of Javier Báez and Trey Sweeney at short and could need Kim to move around depending on the day.
Con: Limited Power
While shortstop is not generally a position that major leaguers generate a ton of power from at the plate, the Tigers would ideally get more power than Kim can provide from a second or third base spot. With a career slugging percentage of .380 and just 47 home runs over four years, Kim is far from a slugger. His numbers are perfectly respectable if he was the team's everyday shortstop, but there are third base options who can bring much more power than Kim can bring.
Pro: Top Flight Contact
What Kim lacks in the power department he more than makes up for in the contact department. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press pointed out while making a case for Kim to Detroit that he is in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate, the 96th percentile in walk rate, and the 81st percentile in strikeout rate. He is exactly the kind of disciplined hitter that would work wonders in the Tigers lineup.
Con: Shoulder Injury
Kim does not have a horrible injury history, but his season came to a close in 2024 after a mid-August shoulder injury that he sustained while diving back to first. While there was hope that he could return in 2024, the team announced before the postseason began that he was undergoing season-ending surgery to repair what was described as a "small tear" in the labrum of his right shoulder. He should be able to recover just fine, but it's a small red flag nonetheless.
Pro: Affordability
Understandably, Tigers fans want the excitement of a big-time nine-figure contract from a free agent acquisition. But that doesn't always work out as hoped, just ask Báez. A comparable player in terms of fit and ability to play multiple infield positions is Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, but Adames is expected to receive a deal that could approach the $200 million range. Kim on the other hand is predicted to get a contract in the $15 million AAV range, a number that over four or five years would be perfect for Detroit.