Tigers Double Down on Youth With Saturday’s Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers are gaining momentum, having won two straight games after defeating the Colorado Rockies in game one on Friday night at Comerica Park. Framber Valdez kept the ballpark free of home runs, allowing the Tigers to hit two long balls of their own, leading to a 6-2 victory.

Detroit has a strong chance at taking another series at home this weekend, so long as they can knock off the struggling Rockies at least one more time. With Keider Montero hitting the paternity list, Andrew Sears will take the mound for the second game, highlighting the youth movement in the Motor City.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 pm EST in Detroit, and Sears will take on a lineup he might be able to collect his first major-league win against. Colorado hasn't performed well away from Coors Field this year, and add that they haven't seen Sears pitch; this one is leaning Tigers.

Tigers Drop Starting Lineup vs Rockies

Detroit Tigers pinch runner Ben Malgeri (53) slides safely into third base. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will set his starting lineup, looking to take the series against Colorado in two games.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

3. DH Colt Keith

4. LF Riley Greene

5. C Eduardo Valencia

6. CF Max Clark

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. RF Brett Callahan

9. SS John Peck

Earlier in the season, if the Tigers rolled with this lineup, the likelihood of victory wouldn't be in their favor. However, at this point in the year, and especially against a team like the Rockies, who are nearing another 100+ loss season, this lineup can get the job done.

Riley Greene is the big sell in the middle of the lineup and is looking to stay hot at the plate. He collected two extra-base hits in Friday's contest, hitting a 412-foot triple off the center field wall to give Detroit the lead. He later would rip a double down the left-field line, scoring Spencer Torkelson, who reached via walk.

Max Clark hit his third home run of the season, his second at Comerica Park, on Friday to tie the game, so he's another player to watch in game two. Not to mention, Clark is starting to feel more confident on the basepaths, which only helps the Tigers, as stolen bases have been lacking for several years.

The two youngest rookies in the lineup will round it out, as Brett Callahan looks to heat up at the plate after making strong defensive plays in left field during the Twins series. John Peck is still getting his feet wet, but Detroit would love to see him collect several hits Saturday afternoon.