Breaking Down the Tigers' Latest Roster Moves After Jahmai Jones DFA

Ahead of the series finale against the Athletics at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers made two roster moves following Wednesday night's victory

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), the Tigers have designated Jahmai Jones for assignment and have recalled catcher Eduardo Valencia from Triple-A Toledo. For Jones in 2026, the numbers haven't been good, and the move feels long overdue, but the decision has been made.

Jones was hitting .137 at the plate, collecting 13 hits in 95 at-bats with two home runs, seven RBIs, and a .440 OPS, resulting in a -1.2 WAR. Jones earned his spot on this roster given his performance last season, but that kind of production at the plate has been absent for months now.

Fans have been upset with manager A.J. Hinch for months now regarding his usage of Jones. Jones was dominant against left-handed pitching last season, holding a .288 AVG and seven home runs against southpaws in 2025.

Multiple times this season, Jones replaced Kerry Carpenter in the lineup when a left-handed pitcher was brought into the game. More often than not, Jones would get out, causing fans either in person or on social media to voice their concerns.

Unfortunately, the 2025 version of Jones didn't show up in 2026, but it's time for the Tigers to move on as they continue to fight for a playoff spot, with increasing odds since June 1.

Get to Know Valencia

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia practices during spring training | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Valencia, 26, has been hitting the ball well at Triple-A, collecting 16 home runs and a .267 batting average in 288 at-bats. His call-up comes at a time when the Tigers consider All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler day-to-day following being removed from Wednesday's game and replaced with Jake Rogers.

While Detroit hasn't made an announcement regarding how long Dingler will be day-to-day, the X-Rays on his hand came back negative, as he underwent more medical examinations on Thursday. Valencia provides a strong backup to Rogers for the time, hopefully looking to make his place to stay.

Fielding-wise, Valencia offers Hinch multiple options, as he can play both catcher and first base. He also has experience as the designated hitter this season with the Mud Hens, but more often than not, you can find him behind the plate.

He now joins the likes of Ben Malgeri and Hao-Yu Lee as players who have been called up this season and reside on the MLB roster. It's now time for Valencia to show up, as he could easily get a chance to get his first MLB at-bat in the finale vs the Athletics on Thursday night.