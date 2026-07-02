Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Behind Framber Valdez vs. Texas Rangers

The Detroit Tigers started their road trip perfectly, sweeping the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2008. Now 38-49, the Tigers are in Arlington, Texas, to take on the Texas Rangers, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 PM EST.

Detroit hasn't performed well on the road this season overall, carrying a 15-28 record away from Comerica Park. However, they have had success against the Rangers already this season, taking two games of three at home back at the beginning of May.

If the offense that has been on display shows up Thursday night against the Rangers, as well as if Detroit gets another strong start from starting pitcher Framber Valdez, the Tigers could be on their way to a fourth straight victory.

Valdez was efficient all of June for the Tigers, posting a 3.21 ERA in five starts. His last outing, however, against the Houston Astros, didn't go as well as he had hoped, pitching through six innings yet allowing four runs compared to just two strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Behind Valdez vs TEX

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates his solo home run against the New York Yankees with on-deck hitter Colt Keith (33). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will construct the lineup, looking to take down Nathan Eovaldi and Texas.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. RF Kerry Carpenter

4. LF Riley Greene

5. DH Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. SS Zach McKinstry

8. CF James Outman

9. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

Several Tigers hitters have performed well at the plate over their last seven days. Catcher Dillon Dingler will be behind the plate Thursday night, catching Valdez, after being the designated hitter in the series finale against New York.

Dingler has been a consistent threat in Detroit's lineup this season, smashing his way to 19 home runs and 59 RBIs. Add the hitting stats to his Gold Glove defense behind the plate, and Dingler has become one of the unspoken leaders for the Tigers team, both on and off the field.

Eovaldi has allowed his fair share of home runs this season, entering the start with 17 home runs given up. For Tiger hitters such as Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, they've got to be ready for the cutter and most definitely his split finger.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players to keep an eye on in the starting lineup are second baseman Hao-Yu Lee and center fielder James Outman.

Lee has raised his batting average to .256 on the season following a June in which he hit .352 at the plate. His slap-hitting approach has come in handy for Hinch, as seen in taking a walk in the top of the 11th inning before Detroit's extra innings victory.

Outman's numbers might not set the world on fire since joining the Tigers organization, but he has performed better than he had when he was with the Minnesota Twins. In 16 games, Outman is a 0.1 WAR player for Detroit, with three home runs, eight RBIs and six runs scored.

His addition doesn't blow anyone away, but if Outman is hitting, the likelihood of Detroit winning increases.