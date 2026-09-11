Detroit Tigers Approach Final Games of Comerica Park Name Era

The Detroit Tigers entered their final scheduled homestand of 2026 with something larger than another disappointing record surrounding the club.

Those games could also represent the final regular-season appearances at a stadium officially called Comerica Park.

Detroit had three home series against the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Pittsburgh Pirates, giving fans nine scheduled opportunities to visit the ballpark before the end of the campaign. The complete list remained available on the Tigers’ official September schedule.

The ballpark itself was not closing. The reported change involved its corporate name, which had remained in place since the stadium opened in 2000.

Bank Merger Prompted Expected Rebranding

Comerica Park is seen empty before the Detroit Tigers home opener against the Kansas City Royals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comerica Bank originally obtained the stadium’s naming rights before the facility replaced Tiger Stadium. The agreement created one of the longest-running active ballpark names in Major League Baseball.

That continuity changed after Fifth Third Bancorp agreed to acquire Comerica in a transaction valued at approximately $10.9 billion. Reuters reported that the companies announced the agreement in October 2025.

The merger closed in February, and local reporting subsequently said the stadium would receive a new name after the 2026 campaign. Detroit and Fifth Third have not publicly announced the replacement name entering the final homestand.

That uncertainty made one distinction especially important. Calling the stadium “Fifth Third Field” or any other unconfirmed name would be premature. Multiple professional and minor league venues already carried Fifth Third branding, but that did not establish what the Tigers’ ballpark would be called.

The Comerica Park name had become embedded in Detroit baseball despite originating as a corporate sponsorship. It appeared on tickets, broadcasts, postseason memories, and photographs spanning more than a quarter-century.

Final Homestand Offers Fans a Farewell

Young fans yell into the Detroit Tigers dugout to try and get autographs before their. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers opened Comerica Park on April 11, 2000, after leaving the corner of Michigan and Trumbull. Detroit’s new home eventually hosted the 2005 All-Star Game, two World Series, and numerous playoff moments.

Changing the corporate name would not erase those events or alter the stadium’s physical identity. Fans would still recognize the large tiger statues, downtown skyline, and distinctive outfield dimensions.

Nevertheless, stadium names become part of the language supporters use to describe their memories. A generation of Tigers fans never attended a home game anywhere other than Comerica Park.

Detroit’s remaining schedule gave supporters an opportunity to acknowledge the transition. The Rockies series began the homestand, followed by visits from Washington and Pittsburgh.

Additional events could still occur at the venue under its current name, and the organization had not characterized any specific game as an official farewell. The Tigers also had not released a complete timeline for replacing signs, branding and other references throughout the facility.

The final nine home games therefore carried an unusual sense of uncertainty. Detroit knew the Comerica Park name was reportedly nearing its end, but fans did not yet know what would replace it.

Whatever name appeared above the gates in 2027, the previous one would remain attached to 26 years of Tigers history.