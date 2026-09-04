Tigers Set Pitching Probables for Guardians Series: How to Watch, TV, Injured List

One could look at the Detroit Tigers four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians one of two ways.

Either it's the end of the road or it’s one last gasp for the playoffs. It represents the Tigers last legitimate attempt to get back into the American League wild card picture.

The Tigers (64-75) enter action 5.5 games behind the Guardians (70-70) for the final wild card berth. The perfect scenario for Detroit would be to win all four games, which includes a doubleheader on Friday. Doing so would trim Cleveland’s lead to 1.5 games and give the Tigers one last shot at a third straight postseason berth.

If the Tigers can't do that, then perhaps they can spoil their rival’s season. The Guardians hold a tenuous lead for the final berth, as they are just one-half game ahead of both the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays just took two out of three games from the Guardians in a series in Cleveland.

Friday's first game is an afternoon contest that is a makeup game from a rainout in June. The Tigers hope this that it's the start of a sweep.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jackson Jobe. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday (doubleheader): Game 1: 2:10 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Guardians: Guardians.TV; Game 2: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Apple TV; Guardians: Apple TV.

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Guardians: Guardians.TV.

Sunday: 1:40 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Guardians: Guardians.TV.

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network

Probable Pitchers

Friday (Game 1): Tigers RHP Keider Montero (9-8, 3.24) vs. Guardians LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 3.77)

Friday (Game 2): Tigers LHP Andrew Sears (0-1, 6.75) vs. Guardians LHP Foster Griffin (15-4, 3.21)

Saturday: Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (8-10, 4.36) vs. Guardians LHP Parker Messick (11-8, 2.46)

Sunday: Tigers RHP Jackson Jobe (1-2, 4.63) vs. Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.81)

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left foot plantar fasciitis), OF Matt Vierling (left adductor strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (right flexor inflammation), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation, left hamstring strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Brant Hurter (lumber spine inflammation), OF Wenceel Pérez (left orbital fracture, RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left UCL reconstruction), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain).