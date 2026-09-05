Justin Verlander Hasn’t Closed the Book on His Tigers Career Just Yet

The Detroit Tigers' season is likely coming to an end in September, despite their hopes for October baseball at the start of the 2026 campaign. After suffering walk-off losses in both games of the doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, the team's morale is at a low point.

Before the end of the season, Tiger fans want to know whether veteran and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will take the mound one last time before he closes the book on his storybook career. Verlander was signed this offseason to be the veteran of the rotation, but he hasn't pitched in a major league game since March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has experienced moments when it seemed he would come off the injured list, only to suffer a setback and be replaced by Keider Montero—twice. Detroit announced a two-day celebration at Comerica Park on Sept. 25-26, honoring Verlander's lasting impact both on the field and in the Detroit community. However, it did not specify whether he will be pitching.

Join us at Comerica Park for a two-day celebration honoring JV's lasting impact on the field and in the Detroit community.



🎟️ https://t.co/USjvRdsN2N pic.twitter.com/42bAfnWO75 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 3, 2026

Verlander's Vow to Return to the Mound

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander watches from the dugout. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Verlander joined a few of his former foes ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby and was asked what his biggest goal was for the rest of the season. Verlander would respond, 'The first thing that comes to mind is just to get healthy and pitch successfully.' That hasn't changed.

In Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic's article, Verlander isn't intending to ride the pine for the rest of the season, and if he gets the opportunity, he'd love to get back on the mound.

“I’m not trying to go out there and make a fool of myself. But if I’m healthy enough to do it, then I don’t see why I can’t," Verlander said.

However, with age being a factor and injuries that haven't subsided, what's the likelihood that Must-See JV gets back to the mound in 2026? Even he couldn't tell you that, but he's definitely not letting a decision be made on him this early in the final month of the season.

“I don’t think it does anybody any good to try to forecast anything, including myself. That’s helping me with this balancing act a little bit. I’m just letting things play out and doing my thing every day to try to get as close as I can, and at the same time not push it like I normally do. That’s probably the hardest part.”

If there is an ideal moment for Verlander to return to the mound, it would likely be during that celebration window. It seems fitting to have the franchise legend wear the uniform one last time—why not go out with a memorable performance, even if it’s just for a few innings?