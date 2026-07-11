Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

Today is the day. The 2026 MLB Draft is here for the Detroit Tigers.

The draft will start at 1 p.m. ET and can be found on NBC and Peacock.

The Tigers will hold the 22nd pick in the first round, two spots earlier than their 2025 MLB Draft pick, in which they took shortstop Jordan Yost. Day 1 will feature Detroit holding selections 22, 61, 69, and 125.

This will be an important draft for Detroit as they have several current prospects in the minor leagues inching closer to making their MLB Debuts, such as Max Clark and Max Anderson. Additionally, a handful of recent draft picks are currently helping the Tigers claw back into the standings and playoff positioning.

The MLB Pipeline had the Tigers' farm system ranked at No. 5 going into the 2026 season. As they look to make it three straight playoff appearances (though they have a lot of work to do), the franchise is in a good spot with player development in recent seasons, showcasing that the future in the Motor City is bright.

Detroit Tigers Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 22:

Round 2, Pick No. 61:

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick No. 69:

Round 4, Pick No. 125:

How to Watch the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch the MLB Draft:

2026 MLB DRAFT

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)