Regrading the Detroit Tigers' 2023 MLB Draft Class 3 Years Later

Normally, three years isn’t enough time to really get an accurate reflection of an MLB draft class. It is, however, enough time to be able to tell if the organization made progress with its choices.

For the Detroit Tigers, though, the answer is clear.

Scott Harris’ first draft as president of baseball operations emphasized athleticism, defense and high-upside talent. After three years, many of the members of that draft class are top prospects and one has already reached the major leagues.

Here is an updated grade for the Tigers’ top selections.

Max Clark, Round 1, No. 3 overall

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What more could you hope for in a prospect? Max Clark has produced. He has developed into one of baseball’s premier outfield prospects. He is exactly what the Tigers hoped for when they selected him. At just 21 years old, he is steadily climbing the ranks of the minor leagues and has made his way to Triple-A Toledo in 2026.

Through 77 games this year he is batting .266 with 83 hits, 56 runs scored, 17 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBI. He’s aggressive in the field with 19 stolen bases.

He shows a great combination of speed, athleticism, and on-base ability that should translate well to the majors when he makes the move.

His power numbers are still in the works, but he just continues to show that he can become an everyday center fielder when the team is ready.

Kevin McGonigle, Competitive Balance Round A, No. 37 overall

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin McGonigle is the kind of player that can reshape the future of a franchise and so far, that is exactly what he has been trying to do. They found an everyday shortstop with an extra first-round draft pick in McGonigle.

He has already made his major league debut in 2026 and has instantly looked like a cornerstone player. He literally took the field by storm in his first few outings. He has cooled off a bit since, but that was to be expected.

Through 89 games this year, the 21-year-old has a slash line of .287/.399/.422. He has 96 hits, 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. To go along he’s amassed 32 RBI and 59 walks with 11 stolen bases. His OPS is impressive at .821.

It is rare to show this kind of plate discipline for a rookie. McGonigle has absolutely lived up to his pick expectations. He’s not just a good rookie; this is a future superstar.

Max Anderson, Round 2, No. 45 overall

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Nebraska star has climbed the minor league ladder quickly, but done so quietly. Max Anderson hasn’t racked up the headlines like McGonigle and Clark, but he is impressive nonetheless.

In 2026, he is batting .307 across 57 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He has 70 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 36 RBI. He’s another one with a remarkable OPS of .871.

Across his career so far, he owns a slash line of .286/.337/.448 with 391 hits, 43 home runs, 221 RBI and a .785 OPS. He’s played in 337 minor league games so far.

He is continuing to show offensive growth, going from an .828 OPS in 2025 to a .871 in 2026.

Anderson is still developing his defensive skills and will have to master those a bit more before he is ready to take the MLB field, but his bat seems to be near ready.

Jaden Hamm, Round 4

Hamm has a story that resembles a lot of prospects: Injuries have taken a toll on his development. He has been shut down for the majority of 2026 with ongoing right shoulder issues.

The right-hander still possesses upside, if they can find a way to get him healthy and keep him there. Durability may enter the conversation if his shoulder won’t hold up, but right now the team still has faith that once healthy Hamm will continue to rise through the ranks.

Paul Wilson, Round 3

Unfortunately, Paul Wilson had to have Tommy John surgery early on in his career and that sat him out of the majority of the 2024-2025 seasons.

He finally made his return on July 4, 2026, when he threw in a Single-A Lakeland game. He went 2.2 innings, where he gathered six strikeouts while surrendering two walks.

Once again, if he can remain healthy, he has great strike-throwing ability, but durability will be the question.

Brett Callahan, Round 13

Brett Callahan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Late-round surprises are the best kind and the most fun to follow. It’s like they have something to prove and when the story turns out positive, it’s great for all involved.

Callahan is steadily climbing in the minors and just continues to produce offensively. He is enjoying his best year so far posting a .284/.375/.493 slash line over 73 games.

He has 79 hits, 15 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs to go along with 47 RBI and 25 stolen bases. His OPS has jumped to .868 this year from a .792 in 2025.

Looking Back

The 2023 draft could be one of the organization’s strongest in decades. Many of the players are already exceeding expectations and making significant progress through the minors. While we only took a look at a few of their picks, Detroit should feel good about the moves they made here.