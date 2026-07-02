Tigers Starting Pitcher's Dominant Run Isn't Getting Enough Attention

The Detroit Tigers have had an interesting last two months. Finishing May with a 6-22 record, plummeting them to the bottom of the AL Central, Detroit has slowly started to climb out of the hole they created for themselves with a successful June.

Finishing June with a 15-11 record, the Tigers are inching closer to competing within the AL Central and on the outside looking in on an AL Wild Card spot. The offense in June was much better than it had been, but it's been the starting pitching that has been lights out, allowing the team to thrive.

Dominanting Tigers SP Stats

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As posted by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter) on June 30, the Tigers tied a single-season streak of allowing no more than four runs in 33 consecutive outings. Since then, Detroit's starting pitching has created a new single-season record, having not allowed four runs since that statistic was posted.

In the last four starts, Tigers starting pitchers hold a 0.37 ERA with 35 strikeouts, leading Detroit to win three of those four games. Against the New York Yankees this week, the Tigers completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium since 2008, on the backs of Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Troy Melton.

In games one and two, Mize and Skubal combined to pitch in 13 innings allowing two hits, two runs, one earned run, zero walks and 19 strikeouts. Add Melton's 6.1 innings of work allowing two hits, walking one and punching out seven, the Tigers' starting pitching has been untouchable.

The current run the pitching staff is on is comparable to just one other time in American League history. According to OptaSTATS, only twice in American League history has a team had its starter strike out 9+ batters while allowing two or fewer hits in three straight games (regular or post).

The only other time that happened? The Detroit Tigers did it.

Oct. 10-13, 2013 (Verlander, Sánchez, Scherzer)

June 28-30, 2026 (Flaherty, Mize, Skubal)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (37) is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Justin Verlander after being relieved. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting pitching has performed as advertised earlier this season; unfortunately, it's coming at a time when the Tigers are already several games out of a playoff position, despite their positive run differential.

Detroit is going to need some good luck and a miracle to get into the playoffs, but with this starting pitching staff, even with the chance of losing Skubal at the trade deadline, there is still a glimpse of hope for a playoff run. According to FanGraphs, the Tigers hold a 24.4% chance of making the playoffs.

Detroit continues their road trip by taking on the Texas Rangers starting Thursday night.