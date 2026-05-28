Detroit Tigers Reveal New Details on Multiple Injured Players

As the Detroit Tigers conclude their series with the Los Angeles Angels before hitting the road, it's starting to look like the franchise is playing more confident baseball. As they look to climb back in the AL Central standings, entering Thursday in a fourth-place tie, the Tigers got some important updates.

The Tigers' season has been filled with injuries, so much so that their results on the field are showing it. With June right around the corner, the team could be getting a handful of their key contributors back in a huge way, according to positive injury updates.

Unfortunately, the Tigers also provided a negative injury update as well following game two's 4-0 victory over the Angels.

Negative Injury Updates:

Kenley Jansen Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) talks with the team trainer after injuring himself throwing a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Tigers officially placed veteran closing pitcher Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation and recalled left-handed pitcher Drew Sommers from Triple-A Toledo, according to TigersPR on X.

Jansen was removed from the ninth inning of game two against Los Angeles after recording two outs with the injury. Sommers held a 3.00 ERA in Triple-A this season before being recalled.

Positive Injury Updates:

Kerry Carpenter Update

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The first positive note the Tigers provided on Wednesday was an update on their slugging designated hitter/right fielder, Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since Detroit's series against the Kansas City Royals and was placed on the injured list on May 10.

As per MLB.com's Jason Beck, Carpenter will begin a rehab assignment starting Thursday, May 29, with the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers Triple-A affiliate). Beck also notes that Carpenter will likely start in right field, which is only positive news for a struggling Tigers offense.

While Carpenter hasn't been lighting the world on fire this season, his presence in the middle of the lineup gives Detroit an extra fear factor, especially with what Carpenter can do in the clutch.

Gleyber Torres Update

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) runs off the field after an out. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joining him will be Gleyber Torres, as he nears a rehab assignment as well. Torres will be a day or two behind Carpenter, per Beck, but will be in Toledo to start working out on a possible return to baseball this weekend.

Like Carpenter, Torres is also missed in the Tigers' lineup, as the second baseman rotation isn't as strong as it has been. Bringing back the All-Star would enhance Detroit's chances of moving closer to the top of the AL Central.

Casey Mize Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Casey Mize left the game on Wednesday in the fourth inning with right groin pain, the same injury that sidelined him earlier this season. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Mize has continued to play catch since being removed from Wednesday's game.

There has been no update on Mize, as the Tigers don't have to make a decision on his status right now.