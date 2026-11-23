This offseason, the Detroit Tigers have prioritized pitching. Every signing the front office has made this offseason has been a pitcher, as the Tigers look to rebuild their bullpen and starting rotation depth.

Of the offseason signings so far, Emilio Pagan and Luis Gil stand out as the newest members of the Tigers bullpen, assuming Gil is used as a reliever rather than as a starter. But with new signings, former players who were on the free-agent market had to look elsewhere for an opportunity to play in 2027.

One former Tigers reliever, who was designated for assignment by the franchise on Aug. 31, before getting outrighted to Triple-A Toledo in early September, ultimately electing free agency at the beginning of October, Tanner Rainey, is taking an opportunity away from Major League Baseball.

Tanner Rainey Signs to Nippon Professional Baseball

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tanner Rainey (56) throws at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters' announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Rainey is joining the organization in 2027 after spending two seasons with Detroit.

"The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to sign pitcher Tanner Rainey, formerly of the Detroit Tigers," the announcement read.

Between 2025-26, Rainey donned the Old English D, pitching in eight games, spanning nine innings with three games finished. In 2026, the 2019 World Series champion posted a 3.86 ERA with eight walks and six strikeouts.

In his Major League career, Rainey holds a 5.46 ERA in 217 games played. He spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals, debuted with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates shortly in 2025 before joining the Tigers.

“I am deeply grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to the challenge of a new environment, and I want to do everything I can to contribute to the team’s success. I am excited to compete for a championship this season as part of the team," Rainey said via the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters' announcement post.

Rainey did what he was asked of in his short tenure with the Tigers, but given the franchise is looking to improve the bullpen this offseason, and given Rainey turns 34 next season, he'll get the most of his opportunities by taking his game to Japan.

While Rainey didn't play consistently in Detroit, he recorded a 3.40 ERA and 5 saves in 45 appearances out of the Mud Hens’ bullpen. There's something more to work with in his game as he looks to perform as he did before he underwent Tommy John surgery in Aug. of 2022.