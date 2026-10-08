One Bullpen Reunion the Tigers Should Consider This Offseason

It's no secret that the 2026 Detroit Tigers were hindered by their bullpen. The team blew several late-inning leads and suffered numerous walk-off losses, which contributed to the franchise missing the playoffs. At the start of the season, the bullpen was considered one of the team's biggest strengths.

With Kenley Jansen's club option likely not being exercised, the Tigers need to seek another reliever from the free-agent pool. Looking at Spotrac's list of relief pitcher free agents set to hit the market once the playoffs end, Detroit should have its eye on a Michigan native they know well.

Why Detroit Should Look At John Schreiber

New York Yankees relief pitcher John Schreiber (56) throws a pitch. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 15th-round draft pick by Detroit in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Wyandotte, MI, veteran reliever John Schreiber might be the perfect pitcher for the Tigers' front office to target. Having been away from the franchise for six years now, it's time for Schreiber to return to the Motor City.

Schreiber has built himself into one of the most reliable relievers in the American League after leaving Detroit, finding his mojo with the Boston Red Sox. From 2021 to 2023, Schreiber posted a 2.90 ERA with Boston and a WAR of 3.5 in 114.2 innings.

After leaving the Red Sox, Schreiber has made stops with the Tigers' division rival, the Kansas City Royals, and most recently, the New York Yankees. Schreiber's 3.28 ERA in 2026 makes him a top target for many, but it should make him a priority for Detroit.

His first tenure with the Tigers didn't go as well as his compared to how he's played since his departure, posting a 6.28 ERA in 28 games for Detroit in 2019 and 2020. Now a veteran, the right-hander could be the best complement to the bullpen in 2027 (should there be a season).

While Schreiber might not be a closing pitcher, but having him in late-inning appearances to hold down the fort would set Will Vest up nicely if he earns the closer role after his 2026 surgeries. In his career, Schreiber has 14 saves and, not to mention, a 0.00 ERA in the postseason.

Schreiber will likely be inexpensive compared to other relievers on the market, which fits right into what President of baseball operations Scott Harris wants with free agents. The former Tiger made $3.715 million in 2026 and would likely be in the $ 6- $ 8 million range.

If the Tigers get the deal done, this is what their bullpen could look like for 2027.

Tyler Holton

John Schreiber

Kyle Finnegan

Brant Hurter

Drew Sommers

Ty Madden

Jacob Waguespack