How to Watch Tigers and Flaherty Take On the Phillies: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are on a roll, having won their last three series and eight of their last nine games. They pulled off a series sweep over the Athletics.

The starting pitching has been terrific during this run. On Tuesday, Tarik Skubal allowed one run over five innings and struck out nine. On Wednesday, Troy Melton delivered the same line over 5.1 innings. Then, Framber Valdez allowed one run over seven innings with nine strikeouts.

The offense has also found a groove, relying on the home run ball during this stretch. In Thursday's win, Jake Rogers, Zach McKinstry, and Eduardo Valencia all left the yard.

Now, the Tigers (43-50) are 4.5 games back in the American League Central and four games back of the final wild card spot. They'll welcome the Philadelphia Phillies in the final series before the All-Star break. The Phillies (51-42) are coming off a series win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Phillies vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.87 ERA) vs. Tigers: Jack Flaherty (2-8, 4.60 ERA)

Flaherty is coming off an impressive outing against the Texas Rangers. He posted his second-longest outing of the season, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He was consistently in the zone with 60 of his 88 pitches going for strikes.

The veteran has looked better compared to the beginning of the season. He's lived around the five-inning range and hasn't allowed a home run over his last six starts.

Nola hasn't quite found his stride this year. His last outing was arguably his best, throwing seven innings and allowing three earned runs. However, the Tigers' offense has been heating up, and Nola has struggled on the road.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres crosses home plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day to Day: C Dillon Dingler (right hand contusion)

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right posterior elbow inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)