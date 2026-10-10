Former Tigers First-Round Pick Faces Uncertain Future in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers have several choices to make this offseason. Improving the bullpen should be a priority for the front office after seeing how much the unit held them back in 2026, but the Tigers have some internal questions to answer this offseason.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris pointed the finger at himself for not building enough middle infield depth, and that's another area he needs to square off this offseason. With Gleyber Torres unlikely to return, Detroit has to lean on its young guys.

Hao-Yu Lee stands out as the primary second base option for the Tigers in 2027, but Max Anderson and Colt Keith are also options manager A.J. Hinch can go with. Third base continues to be a question, with Kevin McGonigle, Zach McKinstry and Keith getting reps.

That said, there's one young player who may be the odd man out, as Detroit can't continue to wait for his breakout in the big leagues.

What's Jace Jung's Future in Detroit?

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jace Jung (17) bats. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft hasn't exactly panned out how Detroit has wanted/needed. Jace Jung made his debut in 2024 and has yet to hit his first Major League home run, and he holds a -1.0 WAR in three seasons as his opportunities continue to decrease.

It's not like the Tigers have been holding him back either. In spring training 2025, Jung was given reps at first base to expand his capabilities. What continues to hold him back is his bat at MLB and not having a consistent position to play.

Jung is under contract until 2032, which definitely makes him a candidate to be traded. However, the Tigers need to be careful not to give up on Jung too soon. If they do, they might find themselves in a situation similar to when they traded Kody Clemens, who has had a breakout season with the Minnesota Twins this year.

Jung spent the last two seasons in Triple-A, improving his home run total from 17 to 22 from 2025 to 2026. However, his batting average took a step back, hitting .222 in 2026. He walked 86 times, which was the most of his career to that point and held a .818 OPS.

This offseason is crucial for Jung. If Harris wants more middle infield depth, Jung has to be ready for the call. The President of Baseball Operations doesn't want to build through free agency unless he's forced to, and given how Jung has performed since 2024, he's unintentionally forcing Harris' hand.

The Tigers know production is in that bat, but Jung needs to find that production in the majors.

Ahead of his age-26 season, it's now or never for Jung, especially if he remains with the franchise going into the spring. Detroit could lean into more pitching depth if they wanted to trade him, but he'd likely be a part of a package rather than a one-for-one trade.