Grading the Tigers' Signing of Emilio Pagan to Strengthen the Bullpen

The Detroit Tigers got the offseason underway by signing veteran right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan to a one-year deal worth around $11 million, according to Jon Heyman. The deal is pending a physical before it becomes official, but signs are pointing toward Pagan heading to the Motor City.

The Detroit bullpen, notoriously regarded as one of the worst in clutch situations across Major League Baseball, could see an improvement with the addition of Pagan, at least on paper. Heading into his 35-36 season, Pagan aims to establish himself as a strong performer in the second half of 2026, rather than in the first.

The Pros and Cons of Pagan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his career, Pagan has a 3.64 ERA over 520 games played, spanning 549.1 innings. Since debuting, the veteran has been regarded as a reliable reliever, especially after he joined the Cincinnati Reds in 2024.

He has had blow-up seasons in terms of ERA, such as 4.35 in 2018 with the Athletics, 4.83 in 2021 with the San Diego Padres, and 4.43 in 2022 with the Tigers' division rivals, the Minnesota Twins.

But something looks like it's changed since 2024. Over the last two seasons, Pagan has posted a 3.13 ERA (ironic, huh?), averaged 55.2 innings, and recorded 57 saves.

His first half was difficult, struggling with being clutch and injuries. But in the last 26 games of 2026, Pagan had the following stat line:

25 1/3 innings, 16 hits, 4 ER (3 homers), 3 walks, 27 strikeouts, 1.42 ERA.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, among relievers with at least 40 IP, Pagan ranked 4th among 192 in fly ball percentage at 59.3%. Fifth Third Park (formerly Comerica Park) is known as a pitcher's ballpark. If Pagan could post those numbers as a Red, he should, theoretically, work out in Detroit with the spacious outfield.

The Grade

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out a batter at Great American Ball Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If this turns out to be the only move for the Tigers to improve their bullpen, it's difficult to feel optimistic about a unit that struggled so much in 2026. Pagan does improve the bullpen's backend, but it doesn't move the needle in terms of what this pitching depth needs.

With Kenley Jansen no longer in Detroit, Pagan could become the Tigers' closer given how he's performed the last two seasons in Cincinnati. The Tigers have reported interest in another veteran right-hander who could fight for the closing pitcher role should the front office follow through with those rumors.

But in grading Pagan's one-year deal, he improves the bullpen and adds experience for younger pitchers to learn from. If he can replicate his second half, this will be a slam-dunk signing. If he can't, well, at least it's a reliever with a proven past of missing bats (10.3 career K/9).