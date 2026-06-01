Tigers Notes: Why Keider Montero Was Pulled and What Ty Madden's Return Means

The month of May has finally ended, and the Detroit Tigers are approaching June with a fresh start. With a record of 6-22 for May and another close loss by three runs or fewer—marking the ninth such loss this season—the team must adopt the mindset that things can only get better from here.

Getting swept out of Chicago against the White Sox didn't have to be on the table, especially with how Keider Montero pitched in the series finale. He completed six innings, allowing just two hits and zero earned runs, all while doing so in less than 70 pitches.

Montero was removed before the bottom of the seventh got underway, as manager A.J. Hinch turned the ball over to Drew Anderson, who proceeded to allow the two runs it would take for the White Sox to earn a win. Safe to say that Tigers fans weren't the happiest with the decision to remove Montero.

Hinch's Answer to Going With Anderson Over Montero

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch answers questions from the media before a game against the Chicago White Sox. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Speaking to media members after the 2-1 loss, Hinch was asked why he took Montero out of the game after the sixth inning, via Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold on X (formerly Twitter)

“Drew (Anderson) has been pretty good against lefties, but they put together four straight hits. It’s a tough call because it’s a 1-0 game. You’re trying to win a 1-0 game if we couldn’t put anything together. I thought that was the best way to get there.”

Montero said he felt good when asked about a potential injury, the idea that many had when he was removed. Following the game, Montero lowered his ERA to 3.69 on the season; pretty good for a guy who didn't make the opening day roster.

Ty Madden Returns (Again)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden throws at live batting practice during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was revealed Sunday night that Ty Madden would be the man to take the ball in bulk for the Tigers to open the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Madden is coming off the injured list after a right arm contusion he suffered on May 17.

Madden has been a strong depth piece for the Tigers in the past, and that's exactly what this team needs right now: ready to go and compete players who find a spot for themselves. Before hitting the IL, Madden earned himself a 2.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings of work.

Detroit will need to make a move to its 26-man roster when reinstating Madden, as it's likely leaning toward another bullpen arm rather than sending an offensive player down. Kerry Carpenter was added back to the MLB roster on Sunday, resulting in Gage Workman being sent back down to Triple-A.