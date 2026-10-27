Kerry Carpenter's Path to Keeping His Tigers Roster Spot in 2027

One of the biggest bats for the Detroit Tigers since debuting has been right fielder/designated hitter Kerry Carpenter. Arguably the most clutch power hitter on the roster, Carpenter took a step back in 2026, posting career-low numbers before his season was cut short due to a foot injury.

In 2026, Carpenter hit .208/.276/.416, with an OPS of .692, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a -0.6 WAR, which was the worst in his career. Those numbers aren't very Carpenter-like, who has proven to be a threat against right-handed pitchers, more than just sending the ball out of the ballpark.

One of the biggest reasons for his struggles, besides a lingering shoulder and foot injury, was his lack of production at Comerica Park. While the home of the Tigers is known as a pitcher-friendly ballpark, Carpenter has had recent success when hitting in the Motor City, something that wasn't reflected in 2026.

The home numbers from 2025 to 2026 are obvious as to why Carpenter didn't have a successful season at the plate, coming off a 2025 campaign in which he set several career highs.

Carpenter's Comerica Park Splits From 2024 to 2026

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates hitting a two run home run. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2024 Home Splits: 45 Games, 38 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, .914 OPS

2025 Home Splits: 64 Games, 55 hits, 14 home runs, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 897 OPS

2026 Home Splits: 42 Games, 23 hits, 8 home runs, 23 RBIs, 2 doubles, 0 triples, .698 OPS

In 2026, Carpenter's 23 hits at Comerica Park were the lowest of his career, except in 2022, when he made his debut and recorded six hits in 53 at-bats in Detroit.

The Tigers could have benefited from 2024-25 home versions of Carpenter in 2026, but unfortunately, things didn't work out for the former 19th-round pick. If he can prove he can hit at home again while remaining healthy for a full season (130 games played in 2025 is his career high), Carpenter becomes even more valuable in Detroit.

Carpenter has become known as one of the more underrated power hitters in Major League Baseball; however, if a fan started watching baseball this season, they wouldn't believe that narrative. For a player who doesn't see a lot of at-bats against South Paws, Carpenter has to make the most of his opportunities.

Hitting at home is contagious; in fact, the Tigers have had a winning record at home for three straight seasons. Once Carpenter is healthy enough to return to baseball activities, his offseason must focus on getting more comfortable at the plate; he struck out 32.5% of his at-bats in 2026, with 30.7% of those strikeouts coming at Comerica Park.

With Zyhir Hope, Ben Malgeri, Brett Callahan, among others looking for a roster position next season and seasons that follow, Carpenter must remind the organization why he's been called upon in big situations at home to secure his spot on the 2027 roster.

One of the best ways he can improve this offseason is by decreasing his swing-and-miss rate at four-seam fastballs. Every power hitter has to be ready for the fastball, but Carpenter had a 26.4 whiff percentage on those pitches in 2026, increasing 4.8% from his 2025 season, according to Baseball Savant.