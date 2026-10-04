Tigers Slugger Faces Crucial Offseason With 2027 Starting Role in Question

The Detroit Tigers have a ton of difficult decisions to make this offseason, but that's a good thing for the future of the franchise. One of the more curiosity-driven questions surrounding the roster for 2027 is whether right fielder/designated hitter Kerry Carpenter will return to his role.

Carpenter has emerged as one of the prominent power hitters in Detroit's lineup since making his debut in 2023. During his rookie season in 2022, he played in 31 games and hit six home runs. In 2023, he significantly increased his power, hitting 20 home runs. Since 2024, Carpenter has continued his impressive performance, hitting 57 home runs.

However, this past season was Carpenter's worst since making his Major League debut, playing in 81 games, hitting 13 home runs, striking out 75 times compared to 18 walks, and a -0.6 WAR after being a 1.8-2.2 WAR player in the years prior.

Carpenter's 2026 season raises a ton of questions about how his future looks with the Tigers. With Eduardo Valencia emerging as a strong designated hitter option who can hit both righties and lefties, and Zach McKinstry and Ben Malgeri playing strong defense in right field, Carpenter has a ton to prove this offseason.

Valencia's 2026 campaign earned him a spot on the 2027 roster, but thankfully for Carpenter, he can still find his way into the lineup if Valencia is the backup catcher rather than the full-time designated hitter. Carpenter's defense in the outfield needs improvement, but the power in the bat is strong enough to keep him around.

Has Carpenter Hit His Ceiling?

Detroit Tigers Kerry Carpenter walks to the dugout after signning memorabilia for fans before his game. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 was a magical season for Carpenter. Not only did he set a career high with 26 home runs, but he also proved to be the most clutch hitter in the lineup during both the regular season and the playoffs, hitting two home runs and a .281 AVG with seven walks in eight 2025 postseason games.

Aside from April and June 2026, Carpenter did not demonstrate the power at the plate that he once did. This decline may be attributed to injuries to his shoulder and foot, which ultimately ended his season. To regain the trust of both the organization and the fanbase, Carpenter must prioritize staying healthy.

According to an MLB.com report, Carpenter began ramping up his running and hitting progression before the end of the season, which should put him on track to be ready for spring, assuming no lockout happens with a looming expiring collective bargaining agreement.

Manager A.J. Hinch already pulls Carpenter when a left-handed pitcher enters the game, so his at-bats are already limited. If Carpenter can get healthy before spring training and show he can hit both righties and lefties, he has a better chance of being the everyday right fielder.

If that's the case, Malgeri could be the fourth outfielder off the bench who comes in late for defensive security later in games, and it still allows Valencia multiple ways to be in the starting lineup.

With Zyhir Hope gaining momentum into the next season, Carpenter could be on the chopping block depending on his development between this upcoming season and beyond.

The Tigers slugger isn't set to become a free agent until 2029, so Detroit should capitalize on his strengths while he's still around.