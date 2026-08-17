Latest Kerry Carpenter News Is a Tough Blow for the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers' 2026 campaign has been filled with injuries. From Parker Meadows going down in the beginning stages of the season to, most recently, Riley Greene, the Tigers haven't been able to catch a break on the injury front.

Just four games below .500, Detroit finds itself in the AL Wild Card hunt, despite an underperforming record. However, with the season nearing its end, the Tigers are running out of time to get some of their recently injured players back.

One player that the Tigers offense misses is slugger Kerry Carpenter. Sure, Carpenter hasn't performed as well in 2026 as he did in both 2024 and 2025, but his presence in the middle of the lineup against right-handers benefits Detroit and those who follow him.

Carpenter was placed on the 10-day IL on July 27 due to left foot plantar fasciitis, which is one of the most common causes of heel pain. It involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot, connecting the heel bone to the toes.

And while the Tigers' recent injury report suggests that Carpenter was completing a return-to-play, hitting, running, and defensive progression, the latest update reveals that the right-handed power threat might be out of action for longer than hoped for.

Kerry Carpenter Deflating Injury Update

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) bats a two-run home run at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Chris McCosty of The Detroit News, among other sources, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed that Carpenter has been sent to meet with a foot specialist for his injury. When Javier Baez was on the injured list, he had the same fate and didn't return to Detroit until 63 days after he was sent to a foot specialist for his ankle sprain (May 26-July 28).

With the news, it's unclear if Carpenter will return to the Tigers this season, especially if he follows in Baez's footsteps. Right now, Detroit has Zach McKinstry, Ben Malgeri, and newly called-up Brett Callahan, who can play right field, as well as Eduardo Valencia to fill Carpenter's designated hitter duties, so it's not like the Tigers aren't prepared.

Before hitting the injured list, Carpenter was hitting .208 with 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .692. Who knows how long Carpenter was playing through injuries, but those numbers aren't reflective of the power threat Carpenter has become over the last two seasons.

Carpenter isn't set to become a free agent until 2029, so if this is the end of his 2026 campaign, it's something for fans to watch closely when the offseason rolls around, considering the plethora of outfielders.