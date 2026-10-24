Ben Malgeri Puts Detroit’s Outfield Decisions Under a New Light

Its short sample of 140 plate appearances is not so small that we cannot draw some interesting conclusions about the initial impact of 26-year-old rookie Ben Malgeri.

He appeared in 60 games and finished with 66 fewer plate appearances than, for example, Max Clark, who recorded 206 in 51 games. Now, here is the detail surrounding Malgeri that I find most interesting: he recorded the fourth-best fWAR among all Detroit Tigers outfielders with 0.8.

While that seems quite far from Riley Greene, who led the entire group of 13 outfielders with 3.2 fWAR, the reasonable comparison would be how far he was from the others. Clark ranked second with 1.4, basically 4.3 Off according to FanGraphs’ offensive metrics, and Zack McKinstry came next with 0.9, slightly ahead of Malgeri.

However, it is not difficult to realize that most of that difference comes from defense, as McKinstry finished with -17.7 Off, while Malgeri was quite close to Clark at 3.9. At this point, Malgeri’s defense was not equally positive, although he finished at -0.5, but he made up for part of that drop with 1.0 BsR, which made him stand out as an above-average baserunner.

What decision should Detroit make with its outfielders?

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I would be lying if I told you that I am expecting many moves from the Tigers this winter or later on, at least with the intention of improving the team to avoid several of the situations that led to its collapse in 2026.

The departures of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize may have been the best response to my doubts, and I understand it, because what is closest to happening in Detroit is another rebuild. Either way, what is clear here is that the Tigers need to solve their offensive problems and, above all, make some key moves in their infield and outfield.

I recently suggested that free agent Seiya Suzuki could be a perfect acquisition, as his profile fits very well as a right-handed hitter with good plate discipline, a high level of contact, and above-average power, in addition to his well-known impact against left-handed pitchers and the recent improvements that led him to have his best defensive season. But that, obviously, also makes Suzuki one of the most expensive free agents on the market, and if the Chicago Cubs do not retain him, he will pursue a lucrative contract that guarantees him at least three seasons.

That said, let’s talk about Detroit’s internal options. Yes, it will be a bit puzzling, especially because of the continued disappointments with players who have not been able to fully break out. In 2026, Trei Cruz, Brett Callahan, Matt Vierling, Wenceel Perez, and Kerry Carpenter combined for -1.8 fWAR and just 37 wRC+. It was not a minor problem, as they all combined for 810 plate appearances, almost 33% of all the offensive opportunities the Tigers’ outfielders had in 2026. The declines from Perez (-0.4 fWAR and 63 wRC+), Vierling (-0.4 and 61 wRC+), and Carpenter (-0.6 and 90 wRC+) were without a doubt the most disappointing because of the number of opportunities the team gave them, and the necessary impact never came.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30). Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all of them, Carpenter still has the best track record, with the third-best fWAR (5.1), home runs (77), and RBIs (219) behind Greene, in 416 games since 2023, and he still has the potential to return healthy and with more strength in 2026. But the cases of Perez and Vierling have really been mediocre throughout that same stretch, with negative Off and Def metrics, and a 7.5 fWAR that has been sustained more by both players’ ability as baserunners.

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doesn’t this seem like enough to make major changes in the future? Definitely, especially with Clark and Malgeri arriving, without forgetting that prospect Zyhir Hope, the organization’s No. 1 according to MLB Pipeline, should be reaching the Majors as soon as next summer. And, look, it is not that Detroit has a guaranteed solution by giving Malgeri more playing time, assuming Clark should be the center fielder on Opening Day next season. The big decision Detroit needs to make here is clear, and it has to do with how it distributes its opportunities, which should change considerably if they choose to solve their impact problems with internal options in the near future.