Tigers' Biggest Regret From Offseason Creates One Real Hole on Roster

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best all-around pitching staffs in baseball, led by the most dominant starter, Tarik Skubal. The starting rotation is lethal this season, but the team is still barely keeping its head above water. Why?

Well, the Tigers' offseason was nonexistent regarding the batting order. The lineup was begging for another bat or two, but the front office chose to ignore those pleas, and that is currently not going over well with the ballclub.

After the Tigers' latest victory over the Boston Red Sox, the team has won seven of its last eight, which puts them back over .500 for the first time since they were 2-0. Finally, a start from Skubal was not wasted.

Skubal is cruising in Boston 🔥



Tarik Skubal has EIGHT strikeouts through four innings at Fenway Park! pic.twitter.com/kiX04mmlHu — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026

The biggest issue, however, was highlighted in the lone loss recently against the Red Sox as the Tigers were shut out in an extra-inning showdown against the AL foe, which is the third of this season, which doesn't complement well with the five other times that the team has scored two (or fewer) runs.

Detroit doesn't have a win against a team that is over .500 yet this year, which isn't shocking with how they are doing as a whole. If the Tigers want to make the playoffs, let alone make a deep run in October, then the entire batting order has to be firing on all cylinders.

Tigers Hitting Rankings

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

This team is by far from one of the worst all-around offenses in baseball; it isn't even close. That isn't the point. The Tigers want to win a World Series.

With Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander in the starting rotation and Gold Glove players playing alongside Silver Sluggers, the team needs to be in the top-third, not bottom, with both its pitching staff and offense.

Homeruns- tied for 28th

RBI- 18th

Runs Scored- 15th

Doubles- 4th/5th

Triples- tied for 8th

Strikeouts- 14th most

Batting Average- 13th

On-Base Percentage- 14th

Slugging Percentage- 20th

OPS- 16th

As a unit, the Tigers have an OPS under .700. The reigning world champs? .863.

The Tigers will finish up this short road stint at Fenway Park before returning to their home field to take on the Milwaukee Brewers. They are starting to really find a groove, and with as good a pitching staff as the Tigers have, the offense either needs to really find itself or the front office needs to look at making a trade.