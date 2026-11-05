Kyle Finnegan’s Plunging Numbers Raise a Hard Question for the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers should keep Kyle Finnegan heading into spring training. They should also build a bullpen that can succeed if he struggles again.

That distinction became more important after Detroit declined Kenley Jansen’s club option on Nov. 2. An opening in the late innings does not make Finnegan the automatic answer.

The Tigers have reasons to pursue a rebound, including his previous success and an existing financial commitment. His completed 2026 campaign nevertheless raised a difficult question: How much responsibility should Detroit give a veteran whose ability to finish hitters deteriorated while his walks increased?

Finnegan’s Decline Went Beyond His ERA

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finnegan finished 2026 with a 4.30 ERA across 60.2 innings, recording 47 strikeouts and 34 walks. Those results represented a substantial retreat from the pitcher who helped stabilize Detroit’s bullpen after arriving in 2025.

According to Statcast, his strikeout rate fell from 24% in 2025 to 17.4% in 2026. His walk rate climbed from 7.9% to 12.6%.

That combination left him with fewer ways to escape trouble. Free baserunners became especially costly when he could no longer rely as often on a strikeout to end an inning. Statcast’s 5.77 expected ERA added another warning, although that metric was an estimate of performance based on underlying results, not a prediction for 2027.

Health complicated the evaluation. Finnegan’s campaign ended after the Tigers placed him on the injured list with left groin inflammation in September.

Detroit should determine whether that issue affected his delivery and command. The injury alone does not establish why his performance declined or guarantee that recovery will restore his previous effectiveness.

There remained a reasonable case for keeping him. Finnegan posted a 1.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts and four walks in 18 innings after joining the Tigers in 2025. That stretch demonstrated what he could contribute, even if it was too brief to outweigh everything that followed.

Detroit Needs Alternatives Before Another Struggle Begins

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finnegan’s guaranteed base salary for 2027 is $8 million. His contract also includes a $10 million mutual option for 2028 with a $2.25 million buyout.

This is therefore a decision about his role and roster spot rather than whether to tender him an arbitration contract.

The Tigers should bring him to camp, evaluate his health and require evidence of improved command before assigning him their most consequential innings. A few scoreless appearances should carry less weight than his ability to throw competitive strikes and finish plate appearances.

Detroit also should acquire dependable late-inning help. Finnegan’s recovery should strengthen the relief group rather than determine whether it functions.

If he struggles again, manager A.J. Hinch could initially move him into lower-pressure assignments while the pitching staff works on adjustments. That approach would give Finnegan an opportunity to recover without repeatedly placing narrow leads at risk.

It would also require a limit. A reduced role only helps if he can provide useful innings. If his command remains unreliable and another pitcher offers a better contribution, the Tigers should consider replacing him.

A trade could be explored, although his performance and remaining salary would affect the return and could require Detroit to retain money. Releasing him would open a roster spot without erasing the guaranteed financial obligation.

Neither outcome should be the starting point this winter. Both should remain available if the evidence warrants a change.

The Tigers can keep Finnegan while reducing their dependence on him. Giving him that opportunity, adding stronger alternatives, and making assignments according to performance would protect Detroit from allowing another difficult year to become a larger bullpen problem.