Sunday's Loss Proves Yankees Need a Trade With Tigers, but Not for Tarik Skubal

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to call the Tigers ASAP. And it has nothing to do with trading for left-hander Tarik Skubal.

As evidenced by the 5-4, 10-inning loss Sunday night to the rival Red Sox, the Yankees need some reinforcements in the bullpen before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

While most of the MLB world is buzzing with the idea of the Yankees being a rumored trade partner with the Tigers for Skubal, the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, New York should be looking to cherry pick from among Detroit's relievers.

Yankees' bullpen needs help

The Yankees lead the majors with a starting pitching ERA of 3.32 as of Monday morning. Cam Schilitter, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón have proven that adding to the starting rotation is not the Yankees' top priority. And with Max Fried on the comeback trail, there's no reason for New York to deal some of its top prospects for Skubal.

Starting pitching won't be as big of a concern for the Yankees once Max Fried returns. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But wait, you say. The Yankees' bullpen ERA of 3.27 is fourth-best in the majors. And top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is destined for New York's bullpen in the near future. On top of that, Clarke Schmidt is expected to return from Tommy John surgery later this summer and could slot into the bullpen as well.

So why consider trading for Tigers relievers?

Simply put, you can never have too many high-leverage arms in your bullpen for the playoffs. The Yankees won't need more than four starting pitchers in the postseason. Schlittler, Cole, Rodón and Fried already give New York four aces. And closer David Bednar's 3.09 ERA doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence, even if he's been less shaky lately than he was in April and May.

Tigers have compelling bullpen arms

The best bullpen arm on the market is Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman, but a reunion with the future Hall of Famer isn't going to happen. However, the Tigers have a pair of compelling and cheap options.

Right-hander Kyle Finnegan sports a 2.06 ERA in 37 appearances. And his contract isn't overwhelming. He's owed $8 million in 2027 with a $10 million mutual option and $2.25 million buyout in 2028, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

On top of that, Finnegan was an All-Star closer for the Nationals in 2024, when he recorded a career-high 38 saves.

Kyle Finnegan would give the Yankees' bullpen a massive boost. Can GM Brian Cashman work out a trade for him? | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen has an ugly 5.31 ERA this season. But according to Feinsand, the right-hander has held opponents scoreless in 10 of 12 appearances since the beginning of May. And his contract isn't cost-prohibitive: a $12 million club option with a $2 million buyout in 2027.

In addition, Jansen is third all-time with 485 career saves. His track record of success with the Dodgers, Braves and Red Sox proves he can handle the bright lights of the Bronx.

Are Jansen and Finnegan sure things? Absolutely not. But the Yankees won't have to give up any of their top prospects in a trade, making the Tigers' relievers low-risk, high-reward options. And manager Aaron Boone can never have too many options in his bullpen during the stretch run.