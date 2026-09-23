Why Tigers’ Final Four Games Still Matter for the 2027 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers entered the final four games of 2026 without a path to the postseason, but their results still carried a measurable consequence.

Detroit’s 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday dropped the club to 74-84. The Tigers had one game remaining against Washington (which they lost) before completing the schedule with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Those four outcomes could change Detroit’s position in the 2027 MLB draft lottery.

The effect would not be as visible as a playoff race, and the Tigers would not intentionally abandon their effort to win. Draft position, nevertheless, represents one of the final tangible stakes attached to a disappointing campaign.

Detroit Remains Within a Crowded Lottery Group

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Detroit Tigers draft Bryce Rainer with the eleventh pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tankathon listed Detroit in the No. 11 lottery position after Tuesday’s games. Its unofficial projection gave the Tigers a 15.8% combined chance of receiving one of the first six selections.

The individual odds included a 1.6% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 4.2% chance at the sixth selection, according to the updated Tankathon table.

Those figures were not official or final. They change with the standings and remain unsettled until every eligible club has completed its schedule.

Under the MLB draft lottery system, the first six selections are determined through a weighted drawing. The remaining non-playoff clubs are generally ordered by regular-season record, subject to revenue-sharing status and restrictions on consecutive lottery selections.

MLB explained the applicable structure in its official draft-lottery overview.

Detroit could finish anywhere from 74-88 to 78-84. That range was narrow, but several non-playoff teams remain close enough in the standings for one or two victories to affect their order.

Draft Position Was Not a Reason to Stop Competing

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Journalists Robert Flores and Greer Howard host the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers still had valid baseball reasons to pursue victories. Young players need to experience competitive Major League situations, while veterans had contractual and professional incentives attached to their performance.

Manager A.J. Hinch also has no reason to manage games around hypothetical lottery odds. The drawing prevented the worst record from automatically receiving the first selection, reducing the benefit of a deliberate late collapse.

Fans could still recognize the draft implications without asking Detroit to lose.

Moving from the No. 11 position to a lower seed would reduce the club’s chances of landing in the top six. Remaining near its current position—or moving higher because of other results—would improve the value of Detroit’s first-round asset.

A higher selection offers more than access to a stronger group of prospects. It also carries a larger signing-bonus allotment, giving the Tigers additional flexibility throughout the MLB draft.

Detroit had already been eliminated, but the organization’s evaluation of Jace Jung, John Peck, Kevin McGonigle, and other young players gave the final games purpose. The draft consequences add another layer.

The Tigers should attempt to win each game. Their supporters should also understand that every result could slightly alter where the club selects in 2027.

That makes the final week more consequential than the standings alone suggested.