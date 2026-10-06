MLB Insider Reveals One Tigers Contract That Could Make the Front Office Hesitate This Offseason

The Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations took the podium to speak with reporters following the 2026 regular season and gave the fans a taste of what to expect this offseason in free agency.

"We're not building through free agency; I've been very consistent on this point since I've gotten here; we are building through development," Harris said. "We are participating in free agency and we always will participate in free agency, but that is designed to supplement the core we are developing.

While the Tigers have a strong core in Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler, just to name a few, free agency is always what people talk about in the offseason. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says there might be a reason why Detroit has become "gun-shy" when looking at the free agent market over the last few seasons.

Does This Contract Hold the Tigers Back From Long-Term Free Agent Signings?

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez talks to president of baseball operations Scott Harris and chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch during spring training. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joining Foul Territory, Rosenthal touched on how Javier Baez's 6-year, $140 million deal with Detroit might be a reason why Harris doesn't dip further into the free-agent market.

"It shouldn't stop you from going forward with others. Listen, they signed (Framber) Valdez. You can't hold that against them. That was a big move for them. We'll see how it works out, but sure, you get a little gun-shy after something like what happened with Javy Baez," Rosenthal said.

"Now, that hasn't been a total disaster. He's had his moments. He's contributed as a teammate and actually bounced around the field and done some good things for them. But is he worth what they paid him, the 140? No, of course not. So, sure, that affected their thinking.

In five seasons with Detroit, Baez has been a 3.4 WAR player, has a .230 batting average, has hit 47 home runs and has a .627 OPS. For 2027, Baez is set to make $24 million, and at least on paper, he might be the most expensive utility player in the league right now.

Framber Valdez's 3-year, $115 million deal didn't get started how the Tigers had hoped, as he posted a career high in runs allowed (87), but it still looks to be more beneficial than Baez's six-year deal.

As the postseason continues, the Tigers' front office has to decide when it's time to throw out the long-term deal again, but then again, it all depends on how Valdez and Baez conclude their contracts with Detroit.