The Detroit Tigers had a busy Tuesday, as for the first time since 1987, three of their players won Silver Slugger Awards. Back-to-back American League Gold Glove winner Dillon Dingler and Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle brought home their first Silver Slugger Awards, but for Riley Greene, it's different.

Greene, now a three-time consecutive All-Star, became the first Tigers player since Miguel Cabrera in 2015-16 to win back-to-back American League Silver Slugger Awards, while also making franchise history as the first outfielder to win the award in consecutive years.

Greene has turned himself into one of the faces of the franchise, and with a few years left under team control, he's drawn interest from other MLB franchises this offseason. President of baseball operations Scott Harris responded to the rumors, but didn't rule out a potential trade of the All-Star.

"We love Riley," Harris said. "I'm focused on Riley being a big part of the middle of our order, and he makes us better in a bunch of different ways. Obviously, on the trade front, we got to listen to everything, but it's not what we're focused on right now."

With another accolade in Greene's growing trophy case, it's only going to intrigue franchises more. But for the Tigers, maybe it's the sign they needed to lock up one of their fan favorites.

More Reason to Trade or Extend Riley Greene?

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) hits a two-run home run. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greene will become a free agent after the 2028 season, meaning Detroit has two more years of control over the growing star. He's likely to head to arbitration, expected to make close to $10 million next season, but would it be more beneficial for the Tigers to sign him long-term?

Some argue that it would've been better to extend Greene earlier in his career, to get him at a lower price and keep him under team control. Now, the Tigers face the question of how much Greene will cost if they were to extend him now, as his price increases.

Sure, Detroit could get a ton in return for Greene based on his accolades alone, but with Javier Baez's contract soon to be coming off the books, the Tigers should have some flexibility with their spending, and Greene could be the recipient.

The bat is what the Tigers would be investing in, as his fielding doesn't stand out as a major strength of his game as it once did when he first debuted. Regardless, becoming the first player to accomplish something since Miguel Cabrera in a Tigers uniform deserves a look at monetary investment.

Going into next season, Greene sits at 97 career home runs, 339 RBIs, a .268 batting average, a .798 OPS, an OPS+ of 122, and WAR of 13.3. With runners in scoring position in his career, he holds a .263 average with 19 home runs, 29 doubles, 7 triples, and 226 RBIs.