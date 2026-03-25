Tigers Surprisingly DFA Intriguing Young Reliever in Final Roster Cutdown

The Detroit Tigers are going to be kicking off their season on Thursday afternoon against the San Diego Padres, and fans are extremely excited for things to get going.

Detroit made massive headlines on Tuesday when they announced that top prospect Kevin McGonigle had made the Opening Day roster coming off a very impressive spring. Despite hit lack of experience in the minor leagues, the team decided he gives them the best chance to win.

As is always the case in bringing up a new name though, someone had to be removed from the 40-man roster, and the Tigers decided 25-year-old right-hander Dylan Smith was the one on the chopping block.

He is going to either be traded or placed on waivers sometime this week by Detroit

Smith Has Done Some Impressive Things for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Dylan Smith | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While making his big league debut, Smith made seven appearances for Detroit after being called up in May of 2025, pitching to a 1.38 ERA after allowing six hits and two runs in 13 innings pitched. He missed a significant chunk of the season on the minor league injured list, but the numbers were solid.

Across 30 appearances mostly in Double-A and Triple-A, he had a 2.27 ERA and 0.983 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 17 walks in 39.2 innings. Overall in the minor leagues, Smith has posted a 3.92 ERA and fanned more than a quarter of his opponents over 222.2 innings pitched.

He has struggled a bit with command, but it's more likely than not that someone will try to trade for the youngster.

Tigers Will Likely Trade Smith Away This Week

Detroit Tigers pitcher Dylan Smith | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing Detroit not be able to find a spot for a guy with solid numbers over 13 minor league innings is a little bit of a disappointment, but ultimately these 40-man roster spots are tough to come by. The former third round selection likely could have a place in a Major League bullpen, but while he has been solid in the minor leagues, his production has not screamed must keep.

Smith will likely wind up in a deal to a bullpen desperate team for cash considerations as has been the case so many times before. The Tigers should be able to find a suitor, and perhaps they could get a minor leaguer back in return if multiple teams go after the right-hander.

Regardless, the roster is complete and Detroit is ready to get the season underway.