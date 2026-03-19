Tigers Surprisingly Send Veteran Outfielder Down Despite Huge Spring Showing

The Detroit Tigers are now exactly a week away from Opening Day as they continue to work their way through the spring training schedule and evaluate who is going to be on the roster.

Part of that evaluation of course comes with trimming things down and sending guys on minor league deals back down, even if they have performed well in the spring. There simply can't be a spot for everyone right out of the gate, and Wednesday's roster moves were just the latest sign of that.

It was not a surprise to see any of Scott Effross, Jack Little, Tanner Rainey or Konnor Pilkington sent back to minor league camp for bullpen depth, but the Tigers also sent veteran outfielder Corey Julks down despite the fact that he has arguably been the team's best hitter throughout the spring.

After the move, Detroit manager A.J. Hinch praised the spring Julks had and sent a clear message to the 30-year-old after what was a tough call.

Hinch Tells Corey Julks to 'Be Ready' for Tigers Promotion

Detroit Tigers outfielder Corey Julks | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The message is be ready," Hinch said on Julks via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "He had a really, really good camp. He was arguably as productive as anybody. It does open eyes to him being a viable option for us in a roster that's constructed with the right-handed bat that's needed."

Clearly, the organization believes in what Julks is able to do, and it's more likely than not that he will be the first name called upon when an outfield injury causes Detroit to have to dip into Toledo to find someone to fill in.

Though Julks has not exactly been a slugger throughout his career, his performance in camp inspired hope from many that he would be able to contribute to this team. It seems that he is going to have to wait for that opportunity though.

Julks Had Sensational Spring for Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Corey Julks | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julks played in 16 games during camp for Detroit after signing a minor league deal this winter and slashed an incredible .333/.387/.778 with three home runs and nine RBI, collecting nine hits in 27 at-bats and striking out just three times.

These numbers are a whole lot more impressive than his career big league slash line of .234/.288/.337 in 165 games, but perhaps the veteran has taken a step since arriving to the Tigers and is more equipped now to contribute.

According to Hinch, he likely will get his chance at some point to do it.